Morphe parts ways with James Charles amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Katie Louise Smith

The James Charles x Morphe collaboration will now "wind down" as they end their business relationship.

James Charles and Morphe have announced that they will be parting ways and ending their business relationship, amid reports and allegations that James had inappropriate conversations with minors on social media.

In a statement shared on Friday 16th April, Morphe confirmed that they would be parting ways with James and "winding down" the sales on his collaboration.

The statement reads: "In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering.

It is and has always been Morphe's goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal."

At time of publication, the James Charles palette, mini palette, and brush set are still available on Morphe’s website in the US and the UK at full price. As of April 13th, it appears as though James' promo code is no longer active on the site.

James Charles also issued a statement, saying the allegations and reports have caused many of his "long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback."

His full statement reads: "Accountability is something that I have spoken about a number of times in the past. In my recent video, I spoke about and took accountability for my part in conversations I had with a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18. As I said in that video, I can't show change overnight but will overtime.

Since posting that video, many other people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations which have been reported on by many people, creators and news outlets. My legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far.

These stories have caused many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe. I've loved every moment working together, and am beyond grateful for what we've created together. That being said, I reached out to them and we mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them.

I am continuing to take time away to learn, grown, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself."

Since posting his "Holding Myself Accountable" video on April 1st, James has been silent on social media.

In the video, James says he takes "full responsibility" for inappropriate Snapchat conversations with two people who he at first believed to be 18 years old, and then later found out that they were actually 16. James says that "these conversations should’ve never happened, point-blank, period. There is no excuse for it, there is no ifs, ands or buts."

