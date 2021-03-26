James Charles will no longer host Instant Influencer season 2

By Jazmin Duribe

YouTube have confirmed that Instant Influencer will be going in a "new creative direction".

James Charles will not be returning as the host of YouTube series Instant Influencer.

Season 1 of Instant Influencer debuted in April 2020 and saw makeup artists from across the US compete to win a $50,000 cash prize. The competition was eventually won by Ashley Strong.

Norvina, President of Anastasia Beverly Hills, served as a main judge on the series, while socialite Paris Hilton and RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel had guest judge stints on the show. A second season had been confirmed and it was assumed James would return as the host.

In a statement to Variety, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed that the YouTuber will not be hosting Season 2 of the beauty competition, however, they did not provide a reason why.

YouTube drop James Charles as host Instant Influencer season 2. Picture: @jamescharles via Instagram, YouTube Originals

"We can confirm Season 2 of the YouTube originals series Instant Influencer will take a new creative direction, including a new host," the statement read.

"We thank James for a great first season, and look forward to building on the show’s success by expanding the opportunity to showcase a diversity of creators across the YouTube platform in our upcoming season."

The decision comes after James was accused of of "grooming" a 16-year-old boy, who said James had sent him explicit messages and photos on Snapchat. James said the claims were "completely false" in a statement on Twitter and added that he believed the boy was in fact 18. He claims to have cut all contact once he discovered the boy's true age.

Norvina, James Charles and Trixie Mattel on Instant Influencer Season 1. Picture: YouTube Originals

He said: "After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few Snapchats. Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone's word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with."