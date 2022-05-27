James Charles lost 80,000 followers after posting a photo of himself tucking

By Jazmin Duribe

James has 22.9 Instagram followers.

James Charles says he lost 80,000 followers after sharing a photo of himself "tucking" on Instagram.

This week, James has been making the most of the weather, spending his days making videos by the pool. In one clip, the YouTuber twerked while wearing a teeny cut-out swimsuit. But the crotch area was looking particularly smooth and people began to speculate that not only had James had a BBL, he had also had his penis removed.

One person tweeted: "You cannot convince me James Charles doesn't have a vagina." Another commented on Instagram: "Where his pp at?"

Well, to prove people wrong, James decided to share a photo of himself tucking, a practice often used in drag, which involves pulling the penis back and securing it with tape to mimic the appearance of a vagina.

In the image, James is bent over with his hand right down his swimsuit trying to rearrange his package. He captioned it: "When people ask me if I 'cut it off' here's ur answer hahahaha."

People couldn't believe James had actually shared that image and reacted on social media.

how dare james charles post this picture pic.twitter.com/EI0AmsJbtK — esra jr. (@swaggyesra) May 25, 2022

I really did not need to see a picture of james charles tucking his dick pic.twitter.com/DpuO8B4DXg — AG🍯 (@heyygeeee) May 25, 2022

pls stop putting THAT PICTURE of james charles on my tl🧍🏽‍♀️ — zhari 🫶🏽 (@grandectrls) May 26, 2022

Now it seems James' followers also weren't too fond of James' little overshare either. In fact, he lost loads of followers because of it.

On Instagram Stories, James revealed: "I lost 80,000 followers today for posting that tucking story. I'm so sorry that y'all are boring, u will not be missed."

However, it seems the damage could be even worse. According to Social Blade, on May 26 James lost 83,213 followers. But so far on May 27, he's lost a further 57,800…

Ouch.