James Charles accused of "mocking pregnancy" after fake baby bump photoshoot

By Jazmin Duribe

"Halsey literally had endometriosis. For James or his team to say 'very Halsey' while he's taking FAKE pregnancy photos is fucking disgusting."

James Charles is being criticised for pretending to be pregnant for a day in a new YouTube video.

The YouTuber has been pulling some wild pranks pranks lately, recently fooling his followers by going bald. And now he's "pregnant". On Friday (Feb 12), James decided to try being pregnant for an entire day after being challenged by his best friend Laura, who is currently expecting her second child.

In a YouTube video titled, "24 Hours Being Pregnant", James underwent a number of challenges to see if he could survive being pregnant. James wore a baby bump and even tried out a device that simulated contractions.

Is James Charles pregnant? Picture: James Charles via YouTube

James made sure to add a disclaimer in the 15 minute video, saying he was not mocking pregnancy. "This video is not being made in any way, shape, or form to make fun of or make light of pregnancies and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it," he explained.

"It's obviously such a beautiful, beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies. It takes a whole lot of strength as well. This is just a light-hearted video to see if I can last for 24 hours experiencing some of the challenges." James also donated some on the proceeds from the video to charities supporting people with pregnancy complications.

However, people thought the video was a little insensitive because of how many people struggle to get pregnant each year.

To pretend to be pregnant when there is women who cannot. 😒😒 — ℋ𝒶𝓁ℯ𝓎 ℬ𝓇ℯ𝒶𝓃𝓃ℯ✰ (@princesshaybae) February 12, 2021

... its kinda disrespectful but yeah influencers can get away with anything i guess pic.twitter.com/j0bQiIwakD — LA🌼 (@loveseyy) February 12, 2021

I’m sorry but James Charles and his team really filmed that shit, made those comments and didn’t see anything wrong with it? How thirsty for clout can you be?! So gross, disrespectful and insensitive. Also I’m sure he’s at an age where he knows that pregnancy jokes aren’t ok — Ropa. (@hurricane929) February 12, 2021

this is actually gross and offensive to all women as a whole lol — 444 (@trustissued_) February 13, 2021

im 34 weeks rn & don't even fw you..not gonna upset myself & watch this train wreck either. just came to say i highly doubt you were able to even find a touch of how it feels to be pregnant. messy & deadass nobody asked for this 💀 — (◠ᴥ◕ʋ) (@bummygrl) February 13, 2021

One particular moment in the video has really angered people. Whilst James was having his pregnancy photoshoot, someone from behind the camera said the shoot was "very Halsey".

Halsey is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin after she openly struggled with endometriosis (a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places) and having had miscarriages. Halsey now appears to have unfollowed James on Instagram following the pregnancy prank.

James Charles is mocking pregnancy bc he said a very inappropriate comment about Halsey and Halsey went through fucking hell to get pregnant. So no I won’t stan for gay men to mock pregnancy. I thought he did it to see what it’s like but after his comment I know it was mockery — Wassail (@fatassanimelove) February 13, 2021

This kinda sucks, Halsey took these pictures to speak about her pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis and miscarriages...but what do I know — Miki Minach (@kodabugmusic) February 13, 2021

james please don’t be insensitive saying “that’s very halsey” when she has endometriosis and she has to work hard to have this baby. please watch your words — 𝗔𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 ♥︎ (@aisling_43) February 13, 2021

halsey had endometriosis and james charles team said "very halsey" while he was taking FUCKING FAKE pregnancy photos?????? — 𝗌𝗐𝖾𝖾𝗍𝗁𝖾𝖺𝗋𝗍 🍒 (@abbyspnk) February 12, 2021

halsey literally had endometriosis. for him or his team to say 'very halsey' while he's taking FAKE pregnancy photos is fucking disgusting and it mocks everything that she's been through😐 pic.twitter.com/XSSE99agWE — holly🕺 (@HollyIfTrue) February 12, 2021

Some have defended James, though, insisting that he didn't mock pregnancy or fertility struggles.

People here in the comments are like 'OMG stop pretending to be pregnant, some women can't even get pregnant, its such a sensitive topic' first of all there are so many youtubers who did this y'all never said anything to those youtubers but always come for James for literally — OnlyMe (@OPaturday) February 13, 2021

james charles is so problematic and he has many things to be upset about but you chose to get offended at him pretenging to be pregnant for 24 hs???? pic.twitter.com/bgFGcjhJ68 — mina🖤 (@minaa_bbb) February 13, 2021

Wait... People are offended by THIS too? Y'all sensitive af wtf. Let someone have fun and enjoy life in peace — Jennice⁷ (@MishraJennice) February 13, 2021

