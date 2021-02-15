James Charles accused of "mocking pregnancy" after fake baby bump photoshoot

15 February 2021, 13:04

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Halsey literally had endometriosis. For James or his team to say 'very Halsey' while he's taking FAKE pregnancy photos is fucking disgusting."

James Charles is being criticised for pretending to be pregnant for a day in a new YouTube video.

The YouTuber has been pulling some wild pranks pranks lately, recently fooling his followers by going bald. And now he's "pregnant". On Friday (Feb 12), James decided to try being pregnant for an entire day after being challenged by his best friend Laura, who is currently expecting her second child.

In a YouTube video titled, "24 Hours Being Pregnant", James underwent a number of challenges to see if he could survive being pregnant. James wore a baby bump and even tried out a device that simulated contractions.

READ MORE: James Charles accuses TikTok star of sending him nudes behind their girlfriend's back

Is James Charles pregnant?
Is James Charles pregnant? Picture: James Charles via YouTube

James made sure to add a disclaimer in the 15 minute video, saying he was not mocking pregnancy. "This video is not being made in any way, shape, or form to make fun of or make light of pregnancies and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it," he explained.

"It's obviously such a beautiful, beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies. It takes a whole lot of strength as well. This is just a light-hearted video to see if I can last for 24 hours experiencing some of the challenges." James also donated some on the proceeds from the video to charities supporting people with pregnancy complications.

However, people thought the video was a little insensitive because of how many people struggle to get pregnant each year.

One particular moment in the video has really angered people. Whilst James was having his pregnancy photoshoot, someone from behind the camera said the shoot was "very Halsey".

Halsey is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin after she openly struggled with endometriosis (a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places) and having had miscarriages. Halsey now appears to have unfollowed James on Instagram following the pregnancy prank.

Some have defended James, though, insisting that he didn't mock pregnancy or fertility struggles.

What do you think of James' pregnancy stunt? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

