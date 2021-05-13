Jeff Wittek responds to claims he's "milking" his near-fatal accident for money and clout

By Jazmin Duribe

"I feel like Jeff Wittek is also milking the shit out of this."

Jeff Wittek has responded to Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy speculating that Jeff might be "milking" his near-fatal accident for money and clout.

In 2020, Jeff sustained multiple life-threatening injuries after a stunt on an excavator controlled by YouTuber David Dobrik went terribly wrong. Jeff had to have several painful surgeries and doctors told him that he was literally inches from being killed or losing his eye completely.

Although the accident occurred last year, Jeff only started revealing the truth about what happened in April 2021 in his documentary series "Don't Try This At Home". The YouTube series documents Jeff's road to recovery and multiple eye surgeries. Jeff also confronted David (who has taken full responsibility for his part in the accident) and shared the graphic uncensored images and footage of the incident on Patreon, charging up to $20 for access to the gruesome videos.

READ MORE: David Dobrik finally addresses his responsibility in Jeff Wittek's near-fatal accident

Jeff Wittek responds to claims he's "milking" his near-fatal accident. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Jeff Wittek via YouTube

Jeff is now being accused of milking his near-fatal accident for "clout". Last week, Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna LaPaglia discussed the accident on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast.

Dave read out the story and was surprised to hear David was still "out her doing shit" possibly because he has been silent since all the allegations against David and the Vlog Squad.

"This is called the Vlog Squad is now realising that David is gone. They have nothing left to make money and now he's like let me go out on this rampage where I'm going to come out with a documentary, come out with all this shit and just like pile up the views and get as much money as I can while I've still got clout. That's what I think," Josh explained.

Brianna then added: "I feel like Jeff Wittek is also milking the shit out of this. This could have been one YouTube video."

Josh admitted that he hadn't watched Jeff's documentary but he still didn't seem convinced. He continued: "What I heard – I heard this like five months ago when David, like, 'stopped his vlogging' – his whole break from vlogging was because of this and not COVID, I hear." Brianna, who had watched Jeff's documentary, responded: "They're acting like David did all of this. Like, they enabled David, they did all these stunts for him."

Dave, who wasn't aware who Jeff was, then gave his opinion: "From an outsider, Dobrik was huge, I don't know who any of these other people are. They do shit with Dobrik so they become huge and make a living. He puts you on an excavator, your face busts open, you get a couple views. You know the game. That's no different from fucking Jackass […] Don't complain when your face gets ripped apart, you wanna have clout, you wanna be part of the Vlog Squad, you want the shine? You get thrown around in an excavator."

Watch the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast here.

Later, Dave shared a clip of the discussion on his TikTok account, and Jeff commented: "You guys are morons." And on Wednesday (May 12)'s BFF episode, Josh revealed that he had actually spoken to Jeff following his comments and, yeah, it didn't go well.

Apparently, Jeff threatened Josh over the phone for "shitting on him on the pod" and said he didn't want to "mess" with him.