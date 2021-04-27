Jeff Wittek shares uncensored video of his injuries following David Dobrik stunt

By Jazmin Duribe

The uncensored accident footage can be seen on Jeff's Patreon for a fee.

Jeff Wittek has shared the graphic and uncensored footage of the near-fatal accident which almost killed him.

In 2020, the YouTuber and Vlog Squad member shattered his skull after a stunt for a YouTube video using an excavator controlled by YouTuber David Dobrik went horribly wrong. As a result, Jeff was left with multiple serious injuries and he needed surgery. Jeff's doctor said he could have been killed or completely lost his eye.

At the time of the accident Jeff did not confirm how he ended up being seriously injured, however, he has now been revealing details about it on his documentary series "Don't Try This At Home". On Monday (Apr 26), Jeff released the third episode titled "AFTER THE ACCIDENT", which showed his tricky road to recovery.

Jeff Wittek shares uncensored video of his injuries. Picture: Jeff Wittek via YouTube, David Dobrik via YouTube

In the almost 12-minute video, Jeff recalls feeling resentment towards David while scrolling though social media and seeing positive stories about him. "I would click on it and it would be him being praised for something that he had accomplished that week and I'm sitting here in my house, in the worst place I've ever been, thinking I'm never going to get back to where I was at," Jeff explained.

"It made me resent him, it made me resent seeing his face, it made me not want to go online. It made me not want to open up YouTube. It just put me in a bad place. I'm healed enough to walk around, but I'm still really fucked up."

Throughout the video, Jeff shows his injuries and short clips of the horrific accident but it's all pixelated. The full and uncensored footage can be found on his Patreon page here, which you can subscribe to for $10 (or $20 for VIP access). Jeff censored the YouTube video "out of respect for his family". He also shared the clips on Patreon so he "won't have to be restricted to YouTube's guidelines".

Watch Jeff's video here.

It's not known if David and Jeff are friends again following the accident, however, we see David actually visit Jeff in hospital dressed as Heath Ledger's Joker in a nurse's outfit upon Jeff's request. The pair joked around with each other, but in next week's episode it looks like they might hash things out more seriously.

In the preview, Jeff tells David: "I feel weird because we haven't talked for like the past month. I think he needs to experience what we were doing." David then replies: "If that will help I'll definitely go sky diving."