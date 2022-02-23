Jeffree Star’s autobiography will discuss Dramageddon and beauty influencer culture

By Katie Louise Smith

“I think there was a pinnacle moment of the drama-geddon moments and all of these things that just made the beauty industry weird."

Just when you thought Dramageddon, a.k.a. the biggest YouTube beauty community feud of 2019, was finally dead and buried, it looks like Jeffree Star might be revisiting it in his new book.

In case you needed a reminder, Dramageddon started with the huge fall out between James Charles and Tati Westbrook, and somehow ended up with both Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson getting involved. The whole thing began in 2019 after Tati called out James in an explosive video, and then spilled over into 2020 when Tati accused Jeffree and Shane of lying and manipulating her.

Back in August 2020, shortly after the chaos erupted for a second time, Jeffree said that he was planning on writing his autobiography. Now, he has revealed in a new interview that part of that autobiography will "decipher through [his] version" of events concerning all the beauty influencer drama.

Jeffree Star will discuss Dramageddon in his autobiography. Picture: @jeffreestar via Instagram

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily while promoting his new skin care brand, the controversial YouTuber discussed the state of the beauty influencer brand market, as well as the feuds and drama that always seemed to swamp those big name creators. Jeffree explained that "influencer culture has definitely shifted."

"There aren’t many [influencer brands,] it’s kind of a graveyard," he said. "I love some of the new people like Mikayla [Nogueira] on TikTok and people who just genuinely love makeup and they’re not into drama. I know that might sound a little funny coming from me, but it’s nice to see normal cool reviews from people again without all the craziness.”

Jeffree then reveals that he's set to reflect on his version of all of that, alongside the "Dramageddon" events involving James, Tati and Shane, in his new book.

“I think there was a pinnacle moment of the drama-geddon moments and all of these things that just made the beauty industry weird,” he explained. “I don’t know how it all happened. I’m writing a book right now, so I’m deciphering through my version. I think influencer culture has definitely shifted. The consumer doesn’t want drama and they just want facts and information, which is nice.”

Jeffree's autobiography will not be a 300-page tell-all about Dramageddon, but it does sound like he may spend some time revisiting the drama.

Responding to his quotes in the comments of a post shared by DefNoodles on Instagram, fans were split in their opinion over Jeffree's book potentially dragging Dramageddon back up.

One user wrote, "This tea is so cold it evaporated. Nobody cares," with another simply added, "I am not buying this book."

No other details about Jeffree's book have been shared just yet. Seeing as he's still writing it, it could be a while before he announces the publication date.