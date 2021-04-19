Jeffree Star says trolls told him to die following near-fatal car accident

19 April 2021, 11:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Jeffree and his friend Daniel sustained serious injuries after his Rolls Royce hit black ice.

Jeffree Star has said trolls told him to die after he revealed he was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

On Friday (Apr 16), the YouTuber announced he had been in a "severe car accident" after his Rolls Royce hit black ice and the luxury car flipped three times. Jeffree, who was with his friend Daniel Lucas at the time of the accident, has been left with a broken back and is in "excruciating pain". He will now have to wear a back brace for several months.

Daniel, who has survived colon cancer three times, is currently being monitored in hospital after being left with internal injuries. He will be having surgery in Las Vegas, where he will see a specialist.

Jeffree Star says trolls told him to die following near-fatal car accident
Jeffree Star says trolls told him to die following near-fatal car accident. Picture: @jeffreestar via Instagram, @JeffreeStar via Twitter

Jeffree and Daniel thanked fans for their messages of support on Instagram Stories, sharing a video from the hospital. However, Jeffree also revealed that they had been inundated with messages from trolls saying that they should have lost their lives in the crash.

He said: "We want to say thank you to everyone who has checked in on us and sent us well wishes. On the dark side I think me and Daniel won the Guinness Book of World Records for people telling us the most times to die."

Daniel then added: "It was really evil. It was gross. But there are a million more people that are sending us love, so fuck the haters, and thank you guys so much for showing us love."

Jeffree also tweeted about the trolling he and Daniel had received. He wrote: "We woke up crying happy tears today. So thankful for everyone's out pouring love. To everyone who wished death upon Daniel and I, we pray you find happiness within yourself. Today he's having more tests done and might need surgery. I'm now discharged."

Jeffree Star's Rolls Royce was left with severe damage
Jeffree Star's Rolls Royce was left with severe damage. Picture: @JeffreeStar via Twitter

Jeffree has now released photos of his smashed Rolls Royce, which had a dented bonnet and smashed glass. In a tweet, Jeffree said he believes the "highly reinforced steel" the Rolls Royce is made from saved their lives.

He now has a long road of recovery ahead. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics mogul had to cancel the party for his latest Star Lounge product launch and doctors have told him it could be "months" before he has recovered.

