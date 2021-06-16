Jeffree Star is selling his $20 million California mansion

By Jazmin Duribe

Jeffree is moving from California to his home in Wyoming for his mental health.

Jeffree Star has announced that he's selling his California mansion and moving to Wyoming for his mental health.

The YouTuber purchased his Hidden Hills home in 2019 for a whopping $14.6million with his then-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. The massive estate features eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a screening room, a two-floor gym and a garage big enough for his fleet of luxury cars. (E News reports it's now being listed for $20 million.)

However, in 2020, Jeffree moved to Wyoming with plans to divide his time between his country mansion there and California. But on Tuesday (June 16), Jeffree shared that he will be moving to Wyoming full time in a YouTube video titled 'Addressing My Mental Health.. Selling My House and Getting Help'.

READ MORE: Jeffree Star denies he faked his car accident for publicity

Jeffree Star is selling his $20 million California mansion. Picture: jeffree star via YouTube

"For the first time in my life, at 35 years old, I am finally leaving California. Some of you probably aren't shocked, a lot of you maybe are shocked by this news, but I am going to sell this house," Jeffree explained. "I need to say goodbye to California for a second. My businesses – Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Killer Merch – are in California and they're not going anywhere, of course. But me personally, for my mental health and the next chapter of my life and my journey, I need to step away."

He added: "Being in this big house is so lonely. It wasn't at first but it gets really, really lonely. I'm just one person now. It's time to move on, it's time to grow and I don't think I can do it here."

The business mogul went on to explain how a series of unfortunate events including the deaths of two beloved dogs, his breakup from Nathan, ongoing drama within the YouTube beauty community, rumours of a fling with rapper Kanye West, a near-fatal car crash which left him with a broken back, plus the pressures of a worldwide pandemic led him to reevaluate his life and address things he had not done previously.

"Last summer was one of the only times I ever contemplated, 'Should I be alive?' And that was so heavy. What was my purpose? How did I get here? I came to the conclusion that I need help with why I react the way I react. Why I do the things I do," Jeffree said.

Jeffree Star's house has been listed for $20 million. Picture: jeffree star via YouTube

Jeffree also apologised to those he had hurt while partaking in various beauty dramas and becoming a "Regina George" character, saying he is now in therapy thanks to a recommendation from a close friend. He also admitted he was playing into the Jeffree Star character, he's stopped eating fast food and he would no longer be indulging into so much "excess".

He continued: "Once I started going through and processing everything it was like cracking open a safe and all the emotions came out. I'm still healing – I don't know if I'll ever be healed for my past. I'm leaving this in the best place. I'm actually in a really great place mentally. I feel like I'm thriving […] and I'm happy again."

READ MORE: Jeffree Star reveals huge Hidden Hills mansion in house tour video