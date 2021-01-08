Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West relationship rumours

8 January 2021, 11:20

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

It's official. Jeffree and Kanye are not a thing, ok?

Jeffree Star has addressed the recent speculation surrounding his alleged relationship with Kanye West.

In case you don't know, a TikToker named Ava Louise (famous for licking a toilet seat, FYI) started a rumour that the YouTuber had been secretly hooking up with Kanye, which reportedly triggered divorce proceedings between the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian. Of course, the rumours had no basis but that didn't stop the internet creating hilarious Jeffree Star and Kanye West memes about the situation.

Anyway, Jeffree has now categorically denied that anything has happened with him and Kanye in a new YouTube video titled 'Addressing The Kanye Situation'. "I'm single, I'm not sleeping with anyone. This is so weird. This is so stupid. Let me just say this one time for any news outlet, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny," he said, whilst combing through the memes about himself.

Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West relationship rumours
Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West relationship rumours. Picture: jeffree star via YouTube, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He continued: "Jeffree Star is single. I get why people are really laughing about this because in an old song of mine from 2009 called 'Bitch Please', I say a line about Kanye. But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities and a bunch of crazy shit."

One of the reasons people linked Jeffree and Kanye together was because they have both recently moved from California to the same gated community in Wyoming. Jeffree added that his move to Wyoming has nothing to do with Kanye, in fact, it's all do with expanding his business.

Watch Jeffree's full video here.

He added: "We have a beautiful home here and I know of course some of you guys have heard some of the rumours, we do have some businesses opening up here and one of them is a new fulfilment centre that is not Killer Merch. That's a whole other entity. We are opening up a fulfilment centre here in Casper and I love it out here it's stunning."

