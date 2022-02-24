Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson publicly reunite for the first time since 2020

By Jazmin Duribe

Are Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson still friends? Here's what happened when the Conspiracy Collection collaborators publicly linked up for the first time since 2020…

Um… is it 2019 again!? Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have officially reunited at his latest launch party and it's a real blast from the past.

The YouTuber duo linked up for the launch of Jeffree's new skincare line, Jeffree Star Skin, on Wednesday night (Feb 23) in Hollywood, California. A load of famous faces were in attendance at the pink-themed party, including YouTuber Tana Mongeau and Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith.

Shane was also there with his fiancé Ryland Adams to support his BFF and business partner. The two embraced each other as Shane and Ryland pulled up to the party in a white pick up truck in a video captured by The Hollywood Fix. "Shane's here tonight, he never leaves the house, you're about to see him," Jeffree said to camera.

Are Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson friends?

Jeffree and Shane also cuddled up to each other on Instagram, with Jeffree captioning a cute snap of them both: "Love you so much Shane Dawson. Thank you for always being by my side during the most important moments."

The event appears to be the first time we have seen Shane and Jeffree publicly hanging out since 2020 (Shane did appear in Jeffree's October 2021 YouTube video, titled Finding Our Makeup at a CLEARANCE STORE!, via FaceTime.)

In 2019, Jeffree and Shane were YouTube royalty following the success of their sold out Shane x Jeffree Conspiracy Collection. The makeup collaboration earned them millions of dollars and was accompanied by a series, which showed the truth about what kind of work goes into launching a makeup line.

However, that all came crashing down when Shane's offensive racist content and pedophilia jokes came to light in July 2020. Shane apologised for his previous comments and retreated from the internet but he has recently returned and said he would be starting a podcast.

On the other hand, Jeffree has also been a lot quieter online since 2020, when he was accused of sexual assault and physical abuse. At the time, Jeffree and his legal team denied the allegations.

Since then, Jeffree has kept a low profile especially since being involved in a near-fatal car crash and moving from California to Wyoming.

Are you happy to see Shane and Jeffree back together again? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!