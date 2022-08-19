Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark new collaboration rumours after surprise reunion

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are hanging out again and the internet has *thoughts*.

On August 18th, Jeffree posted a video to his TikTok account that sent the world wide web into overdrive as there was a special guest appearance from none other than Shane Dawson. What year is it?

“Hey y’all, this isn’t Yellowstone but we’re here at the Star Yak Ranch,” Jeffree began, addressing the audience from his Wyoming home. “And we have a visitor from all the way from Colorado.”

Shane then made a dramatic entrance while donning a cowboy hat. “I just wanted to see my people,” he said.

READ MORE: Shane Dawson trends online after fake rumours about his death

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite
Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite. Picture: Getty / TikTok: @jeffreestar

“Shane’s mingling with the yaks and he’s gonna see which one he wants for dinner tonight,” Jeffree continued.

It’s the first time the controversial pair have publicly reunited since a brief reconciliation in February 2022 for the launch of Jeffree’s skincare line, Jeffree Star Skin.

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of opinions surrounding this latest get-together, with fans and followers expressing their feelings in the TikTok comments.

“THE GASP I LET OUT WHY DO I FEEL LIKE WE’RE IN 2019????” one person wrote. Another added: “Blast from the past”

A third commented that they have been “waiting way too long for this”, while a fourth said: “Canceled queens”.

READ MORE: Jeffree Star defends himself after being criticised for killing his yaks and selling their meat

There’s speculation that Shane’s visit is hinting at a new project between the pair, who famously released the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Conspiracy eyeshadow palette in 2019.

While some people are theorising another makeup palette is on the way, others think that a new YouTube docuseries could be in the works, with Shane exploring Jeffree’s life in Wyoming.

Jeffree and Shane both posted a photo driving around the ranch with videographer Chris B and Shane’s partner Ryland Adams filming them from the back of the vehicle. “Yaks outta the bag,” Shane wrote across the photo.

“I feel a Shane Dawson/Jeffree Star docu-series coming on!” one person commented on Jeffree’s TikTok, while another wrote: “Omg does this mean what I think it does??? Another video collab I so could us that right now please and thank you!!!!”

Only time will tell…

