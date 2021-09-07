Jenna Marbles deletes Instagram and Twitter one year after leaving YouTube

Jenna left the internet in June 2020 and has remained offline ever since.

YouTube star and popular internet personality Jenna Marbles has officially left the internet – her Instagram and Twitter accounts are no longer active.

Back in 2020, Jenna announced that she was stepping away from her YouTube channel and social media altogether. The news came in a video where Jenna apologised and held herself accountable for the offensive videos that she posted in the past.

Since then, Jenna hasn't taken to social media to share any updates. In a Twitch stream back in 2020, Jenna's fiancé Julien Solomita told fans that Jenna was "offline" and didn't know when, or if, she would ever return.

While her YouTube account remains public, Jenna has now quietly deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

It's not clear exactly when Jenna deactivated her Instagram account but tweets suggest that she deleted her profile at the end of August. Metro reports that Jenna deleted her Twitter account in June. Julien also deleted his Twitter in June, saying he was "no longer gaining anything from it".

Seeing as Julien has already explained that Jenna is no longer online, it makes sense that the OG YouTuber has now taken her accounts down. Fans on social media report that others were continuing to leave comments on her posts asking for Jenna to return to the platform.

Julien still has a public Instagram account, although he hasn't shared any new grid posts since July 2021. One picture of him and Jenna remains on his account, where fans have been sharing messages to the both of them about how much they miss them and hope that they're doing well.

Jenna hasn't spoken publicly since posting her video announcing that she was leaving YouTube back in June 2020. The video has since been removed from her channel.

"For now, I just can’t exist on this channel," Jenna said. "Hopefully I’ve taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that’s just not my intent. That’s not what I ever set out to do, to hurt anyone’s feelings or to make anyone feel bad.

"So, I think I’m just gonna move on from this channel for now. I don’t know if that’s gonna be forever, I don’t know how long that’s gonna be. I wanna make sure that the things I put into the world are not hurting anyone. I’m just gonna stop for now… or forever."

She closed the video saying: "I wanna hold myself accountable and it’s painful to do it and it’s not fun and it hurts and I’m ashamed of things I’ve done in my past but it’s important."

In April 2021, Julien gave fans an update on his and Jenna's relationship, announcing that they had got engaged.