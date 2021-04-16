Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are engaged after eight years of dating

By Jazmin Duribe

"I just woke up and wanted to be married to her."

YouTuber Jenna Marbles is officially engaged to Julien Solomita!

The couple have been dating since 2013, with Julien revealing he proposed during a Twitch stream. He said: "A little while ago, this is so weird, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged. And that is, er, yeah."

Julien also gave fans a little look at his engagement band as well as Jenna's diamond ring. He added: "I just woke up and wanted to be married to her." Aww.

Julien didn't reveal how he proposed to Jenna but he did go down the traditional route by asking Jenna's dog Marbles for permission first. Thankfully, Marbles blessed the union.

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are engaged. Picture: @jennamarbles via Instagram, iamjulien via Twitch

He continued: "I'm very excited, and it feels good to get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while and I didn't because it was giving me anxiety so I just kind of held onto it. And I think today I realised it was kind of flipped, and it was giving me more anxiety to kind of hold on to it, so there's the news."

Jenna hasn't publicly commented on her exciting engagement news yet as she has been having a lengthy break from social media.

Julien Solomita shows off his engagement band. Picture: iamjulien via Twitch

In June 2020, Jenna announced she would be leaving YouTube after 10 years on the platform. She also apologised for offending people with certain videos she had created in the past.

She said: "For now, I just can’t exist on this channel. Hopefully I’ve taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that’s just not my intent. That’s not what I ever set out to do, to hurt anyone’s feelings or to make anyone feel bad.

"So, I think I’m just gonna move on from this channel for now. I don’t know if that’s gonna be forever I don’t know how long that’s gonna be. I wanna make sure that the things I put into the world are not hurting anyone. I’m just gonna stop for now… or forever."