Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are married after 9 years together

23 December 2022, 00:31 | Updated: 23 December 2022, 11:18

By Katie Louise Smith

Julien shared the happy news with a set of adorable photos from their wedding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And now for some GOOD news: Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita just got married!

Julien shared several photos from their wedding in an Instagram post shared on Thursday (Dec 22). He captioned the post: “married otters <3” In a Twitch stream, Julien also shared that he and Jenna actually got married in early November.

In one of the photos in the Instagram carousel, newlyweds Jenna and Julien can be seen posing in white sunglasses, while their beloved dogs also make an appearance in other photos. Oh and Jenna’s dress? Stunning!

Jenna has not publicly shared any photos or posts about their marriage, and it’s unlikely that she will. The former YouTube star is still taking time away from the internet after quitting social media in 2020 following her apology for certain videos she had created in the past.

Fans of the couple immediately flocked to social media to share their excitement over the wedding. Friends of Jenna and Julien also left congratulatory comments on Julien’s Instagram post.

Connor Franta wrote: “my heart is so full for you two, congratulations!!” And JackSepticEye also added: “OMG!! Huge congrats to you both!! Finally did it to em” PewDiePie, Chris Klemens and Brittany Broski also left adorable messages of congratulations, too.

Jenna and Julien have been together since 2013 and got engaged in 2021. Julien announced the exciting news during a Twitch stream. He said: "A little while ago, this is so weird, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

"I just woke up and wanted to be married to her,” he added, explaining that he asked Marbles the dog for permission first.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

WATCH: Avatar 2 cast reveal that "everyone pees in the tank" during filming'

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

MattyBRaps goes viral on TikTok

People can’t believe what MattyBRaps looks like 12 years after going viral

Viral

What does '6 ÷ 2(1 + 2)' equal? The answer to the viral math equation explained

What does '6 ÷ 2(1 + 2)' equal? A viral maths sum is dividing the internet

Viral

SZA channels Avril Lavigne on F2F and the memes are iconic

SZA channels Avril Lavigne on F2F and the memes are iconic

News

Noah Schnapp goes viral in college quiz video

Noah Schnapp goes viral for his hilarious reaction to $50 prize in college quiz video

Celeb

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2022 here

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your top songs and top artists

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Glass Onion cast pick their own interview questions

Glass Onion cast pick their own mystery interview questions | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Alice in Borderland: What are the Borderlands and how did the players get there?

Alice in Borderland season 2: The Borderlands explained and how the players got there

News

Alice in Borderland season 2 ending explained: How did the players get there? What does the Joker card mean?

Alice in Borderland season 2 ending explained: What the Joker means for season 3

News

Alice in Borderland season 3: What will happened next? When will it be released?

Alice in Borderland season 3: Release date, cast, possible plot and trailers

News

Alice in Borderland card meanings explained: All the face cards and games revealed

Alice in Borderland: All the card meanings and games explained in season 2

News

The Little Mermaid director slams racist backlash towards Halle Bailey's casting

The Little Mermaid director slams racist backlash towards Halle Bailey's casting

News