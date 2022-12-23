Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are married after 9 years together

By Katie Louise Smith

Julien shared the happy news with a set of adorable photos from their wedding.

And now for some GOOD news: Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita just got married!

Julien shared several photos from their wedding in an Instagram post shared on Thursday (Dec 22). He captioned the post: “married otters <3” In a Twitch stream, Julien also shared that he and Jenna actually got married in early November.

In one of the photos in the Instagram carousel, newlyweds Jenna and Julien can be seen posing in white sunglasses, while their beloved dogs also make an appearance in other photos. Oh and Jenna’s dress? Stunning!

Jenna has not publicly shared any photos or posts about their marriage, and it’s unlikely that she will. The former YouTube star is still taking time away from the internet after quitting social media in 2020 following her apology for certain videos she had created in the past.

Fans of the couple immediately flocked to social media to share their excitement over the wedding. Friends of Jenna and Julien also left congratulatory comments on Julien’s Instagram post.

Connor Franta wrote: “my heart is so full for you two, congratulations!!” And JackSepticEye also added: “OMG!! Huge congrats to you both!! Finally did it to em” PewDiePie, Chris Klemens and Brittany Broski also left adorable messages of congratulations, too.

JENNA MARBLES AND JULIEN SOLOMITA GOT MARRIED EVERYBODY GET OUT OF YOUR SEATS pic.twitter.com/wJmFBZnxUJ — erin 🍇 (@WILBURTWT) December 22, 2022

jenna marbles and julien solomita are married. I’m literally crying tears of joy I’m so happy 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/1IOjuZk2Cg — Jolie Chaelen (@Jolie_Chae) December 22, 2022

jenna marbles and julien solomita finally got married my heart is exploding pic.twitter.com/3d9D9QZfKy — ori ୨୧ (@matchadoII) December 22, 2022

Jenna and Julien have been together since 2013 and got engaged in 2021. Julien announced the exciting news during a Twitch stream. He said: "A little while ago, this is so weird, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

"I just woke up and wanted to be married to her,” he added, explaining that he asked Marbles the dog for permission first.

Congratulations to the happy couple!