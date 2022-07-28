Jenna Marbles pictured with fan and fiancé Julien Solomita in new photo

Jenna stepped away from YouTube and social media in 2020.

Jenna Marbles has been pictured with a fan and her fiancé Julien Solomita in a rare recent photo.

In 2020, the YouTuber announced she would be stepping away from her YouTube channel and social media after she held herself accountable for her offensive past videos. Julien then told fans that Jenna was "offline" and didn't know when, or if, she would ever return in a Twitch stream. Then in 2021, fans noticed that Jenna had deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts while Julien also deleted his Twitter in June.

Jenna hasn't been online since apart from in February 2022 when her fiancé Julien shared a photo of what fans believe is Jenna walking hand-in-hand with him to mark Valentine's Day. Although you couldn't actually see Jenna's face or tell if the photo had been taken recently, fans were excited to see Jenna back on the internet again for the first time since she had left YouTube.

Now, there's been another rare sighting of Jenna with a fan that's gone viral.

Picture: Jenna Marbles via YouTube, Mindy Small/FilmMagic

On Tuesday (July 26), @saaltinthewound shared a photo of Jenna and Julien at what looks like the mall. Jenna donned a mask and dressed casually in a t-shirt, leggings and sliders while she gripped a Foot Locker bag.

People were losing it over the photo and pleaded with the fan to ask her when she would be returning to YouTube.

They then jokingly replied: "i asked her abt coming back and her and julien spit on me and then threw me down the stairs."

me and jenna and julien slaying 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/yZMijqgHV3 — ✧༺♥༻✧ (@saaltinthewound) July 26, 2022

i had such a serotonin boost from seeing jenna marbles for the first time in years. she doesn’t know i exist but that’s my bestie fr. felt like a real friend break up and she ghosted me lmao — Kat (@katmauvearts) July 27, 2022

I'm sorry but I miss Jenna Marbles so so much and seeing her and knowing she's smiling behind that mask just made me so happy. Plus omg her hair looks stunning.... I love herrrrr 😭 pic.twitter.com/T8STrudNdX — MulB̶r̶i̶t̶t̶a̶n̶y̶Street ⊬ •41• (@RockssMySockss) July 27, 2022

love that a fan pic of Jenna and Julien at the mall or whatever is enough to get Jenna Marbles trending because everyone is just so happy to see her. her Impact, honestly. — Achika 🦭🌸🧁 (@withoutthesour) July 28, 2022

Am I crying over a picture of Jenna marbles because it’s recent and I miss her? Yes, yes I am — daphne TOOK A SHOT W/ JOSH (@stardustdaph) July 27, 2022

However, others were worried that considering how private Jenna is that she might not want her photo posted on the internet like that.

But Julien has now confirmed that the fan did have permission to post. In a screenshot from TikTok, Julien commented on a post: "Hey y'all. Wanted to say that whenever Jenna or I consent to taking a picture (basically anytime someone asks) we are saying yes to them posting it.

"I appreciated y'all looking out for her and her privacy though."

