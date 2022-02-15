Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube

15 February 2022, 15:13

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

In 2021, Jenna disabled her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenna Marbles has returned to the internet after quietly deactivating her accounts.

In 2020, the YouTuber announced she would be stepping away from her YouTube channel and social media after held herself accountable for her offensive past videos. Then, Jenna's fiancé Julien Solomita told fans that Jenna was "offline" and didn't know when, or if, she would ever return in a Twitch stream.

True to her word, Jenna has been radio silent on social media since then. In 2021, fans noticed that Jenna had deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts while Julien also deleted his Twitter in June.

READ MORE: Jenna Marbles deletes Instagram and Twitter one year after leaving YouTube

Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube.
Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube. Picture: Alamy, @juliensolomita via Instagram

However, on Monday (Feb 14) Jenna's fiancé Justin shared a photo of what fans believe is Jenna walking hand-in-hand with him to mark Valentine's Day. Julien, who popped the question back in April 2021, captioned the photo with a little black heart emoji.

It's not known if the photo was taken recently but the last time Jenna and Julien were pictured together was in May 2020, a month before she decided to step away from YouTube.

Julien disabled comments on the post, but fans theorised if the image could be an indication that Jenna might be coming back to social media soon.

Would you like to see Jenna Marbles return to YouTube? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on Drag Race UK vs The World

