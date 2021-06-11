JoJo Siwa unveils new look after ditching her signature bows and ponytail

By Sam Prance

JoJo Siwa has officially started a new hair era.

JoJo Siwa has opened up about changing her style and why she no longer wants to wear her bows and ponytail every day.

You don't have to be a loyal fan of JoJo Siwa to know that she has a signature look. Ever since the teen superstar first rose to fame, she's been known for rocking oversized bows and a high ponytail. In fact, JoJo's sense of style is so popular that she even sells her own line of bows that often sell out at retailers. She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment.

Nothing lasts forever though, and now JoJo has revealed that she is ditching her bows and ponytail for more mature hair.

JoJo Siwa unveils new hair after ditching bows and ponytail. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

Speaking in an interview for Instagram and Facebook's Creator Week on Tuesday (Jun 8), JoJo explained that she realised that she wanted to change her style in the days leading up to her 18th birthday on May 19. JoJo said: "I just had my 18th birthday and it was right around my birthday that I realised, I kinda wanna do my hair different today."

JoJo then continued: "It just felt like the right time to do something different and a little bit more mature or a little upgrade." JoJo also said that her mum asked her if it was harder to tell her she was going to change her hair or come out and JoJo said: "I was like, it surprisingly was harder to tell you that I wanted to wear my hair different."

JoJo unveiled her new hair down look on TikTok on May 27 and she's been spotted without her bow regularly since.

It's not goodbye to the bows forever though. JoJo also said: "The bow is still a part of my life. I still love bows, I forever will. They're who I am, but maybe I won't wear it every day."