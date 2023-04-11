JoJo Siwa slams Candace Owens' for saying she's "lying about being gay"

By Emma Kershaw

Candace Owens says that JoJo has made her sexuality into "a brand".

JoJo Siwa has responded to comments that she's lying about being gay.

Last week (Apr 4), controversial conservative political commentator Candace Owens made harmful remarks claiming that JoJo Siwa isn't queer. Taking to the Candace Owens Podcast, Candace said that JoJo has made her sexuality "a brand" and accused JoJo of being untruthful about her sexuality "for attention".

Now, JoJo has hit back at Candace and told the divisive celebrity to "respectfully back the fuck off".

On her podcast, Candace dissected a viral TikTok of JoJo's in which the beloved YouTuber raps about her gay awakenings. In it, she credits Jenna Dewan and Demi Lovato as people who made her realise that she's attracted to women. JoJo also said that her her lack of desire to have sex with her ex-boyfriend was pivotal in her coming to terms with her sexuality.

In the podcast, Candace says: "One plus one plus one must equal, 'I'm a lesbo'. I guess that's the idea here. She suddenly realised she's a lesbian because she had a bad date? It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever." She then adds: "It's very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it's a great way to find a community of victims."

Candace then goes on to reference the fact that JoJo has been faking being pregnant as a prank lately and claims that JoJo's behaviour is "one giant cry for help".

Is Jojo Siwa lying about being lesbian for attention? pic.twitter.com/6eAyJxir5c — Candace Owens Podcast (@candaceowenspod) April 4, 2023

Candace uploaded the clip of her discussing JoJo's sexuality to her official podcast Twitter page and it wasn't long before it went viral online. The video sparked widespread backlash with many people calling out Candace for her offensive remarks. It's not up to Candace to decide someone else's sexuality.

Noticing the virral clip, JoJo has now clapped back at Candace's comments. She retweeted the video and said: "I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off."

I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off. https://t.co/a2SeX2jomk — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) April 7, 2023

Fans have been praising JoJo for her response to Candace and noted that it isn't the first time that Candace has slammed a celebrity "for views". One person wrote: "I’m honestly shocked she hasn’t been successfully sued yet." Another fan said: "Candace tries to start shit with anyone who's got a large following just to get noticed. Ignore her trash. xox"

In the past, Candace has been called out for saying that Harry Styles is "destroying masculinity" for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. Candace was also recently called out for complaining that Kim Kardashian's new Skim's campaign has a model in a wheelchair in it.

Candace is yet to reply to JoJo's response but we will update this post if and when she does.

