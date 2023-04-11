JoJo Siwa slams Candace Owens' for saying she's "lying about being gay"

11 April 2023, 17:35

JoJo Siwa appears to call out Nickelodeon for how they reacted to her coming out

By Emma Kershaw

Candace Owens says that JoJo has made her sexuality into "a brand".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has responded to comments that she's lying about being gay.

Last week (Apr 4), controversial conservative political commentator Candace Owens made harmful remarks claiming that JoJo Siwa isn't queer. Taking to the Candace Owens Podcast, Candace said that JoJo has made her sexuality "a brand" and accused JoJo of being untruthful about her sexuality "for attention".

Now, JoJo has hit back at Candace and told the divisive celebrity to "respectfully back the fuck off".

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa accused of being "insensitive" after repeatedly pretending to be pregnant

JoJo Siwa and Candace Owens
JoJo Siwa and Candace Owens. Picture: JoJo Siwa via TikTok, Candace Owens via Twitter

On her podcast, Candace dissected a viral TikTok of JoJo's in which the beloved YouTuber raps about her gay awakenings. In it, she credits Jenna Dewan and Demi Lovato as people who made her realise that she's attracted to women. JoJo also said that her her lack of desire to have sex with her ex-boyfriend was pivotal in her coming to terms with her sexuality.

In the podcast, Candace says: "One plus one plus one must equal, 'I'm a lesbo'. I guess that's the idea here. She suddenly realised she's a lesbian because she had a bad date? It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever." She then adds: "It's very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it's a great way to find a community of victims."

Candace then goes on to reference the fact that JoJo has been faking being pregnant as a prank lately and claims that JoJo's behaviour is "one giant cry for help".

Candace uploaded the clip of her discussing JoJo's sexuality to her official podcast Twitter page and it wasn't long before it went viral online. The video sparked widespread backlash with many people calling out Candace for her offensive remarks. It's not up to Candace to decide someone else's sexuality.

Noticing the virral clip, JoJo has now clapped back at Candace's comments. She retweeted the video and said: "I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off."

Fans have been praising JoJo for her response to Candace and noted that it isn't the first time that Candace has slammed a celebrity "for views". One person wrote: "I’m honestly shocked she hasn’t been successfully sued yet." Another fan said: "Candace tries to start shit with anyone who's got a large following just to get noticed. Ignore her trash. xox"

In the past, Candace has been called out for saying that Harry Styles is "destroying masculinity" for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. Candace was also recently called out for complaining that Kim Kardashian's new Skim's campaign has a model in a wheelchair in it.

Candace is yet to reply to JoJo's response but we will update this post if and when she does.

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here:

WATCH: ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

ATEEZ Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

She's everything, he's just Ken memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline

"She's everything, he's just Ken" memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline

Viral

The Simpsons predictions strike again with Barbie and Donald Trump’s arrest

The Simpsons predictions strike again with Barbie and Donald Trump’s arrest

Viral

Barbie meme generator: How to make your own Barbie selfie poster

Barbie meme generator: How to make your own Barbie selfie poster

Viral

KSI

KSI slammed for using racial slur during Sidemen show

Paris Hilton and Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen

Gen Z are ditching smartphones for "dumb phones" that only call and text

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria season 3 may jump five years into the future and fans are confused

Euphoria season 3 may jump five years into the future and fans are confused

Euphoria

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario in Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to voice Wario in the Super Mario Bros. sequel

News

Lizzo

Lizzo claps back at backlash to her Star Wars cameo in The Mandalorian

Lizzo

Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at her breakup from Joe Alwyn with her Eras Tour setlist change

Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at her breakup from Joe Alwyn with her Eras Tour setlist change

Taylor Swift

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Celeb

Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 – and the shows that are ending

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

News