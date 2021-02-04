JoJo Siwa says her girlfriend inspired her to come out to fans

By Katie Louise Smith

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

Icon, legend and superstar JoJo Siwa came out to her fans as a member of the LGBTQ+ community back in January, and now she's opening up about how her girlfriend inspired her to do it.

A few weeks ago, JoJo seemingly appeared to confirm her sexuality in two TikToks. Shortly after they went viral, JoJo confirmed her exciting news with a picture of herself wearing a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" t-shirt. Fans and followers flocked to JoJo's comment section to congratulate her, with many also praising her for being an incredible role model to young LGBTQ+ fans all over the world.

Now, in a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, she opened up about the whole thing and explained the adorable reason why it was her girlfriend who was influential in giving her the confidence to come out publicly.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa was "swatted" after paparazzi called the police to her house

JoJo Siwa says her girlfriend inspired her to come out to fans. Picture: Instagram, NBC via YouTube

Speaking to Fallon on The Tonight Show, JoJo talked through the overwhelming reaction to her initial coming out on TikTok, and how she was ultimately inspired to confirm her news by her girlfriend.

"I think this TikTok we're doing to 'Ain't It Fun', I think this is gonna out me," she said of the video she did with her Pride House friends. "And I was like, I don't really mind because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet."

She followed up that Pride House collab with a TikTok of her own, lip-syncing to Gaga's 'Born This Way'. JoJo then explained that she shared the 'Best Gay Cousin Ever' picture on her close friends Instagram story before she shared it with the world.

"The day after I posted on TikTok, I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend] and we were talking about it, and talking about all of the love that came in and technically I still hadn't confirmed it. And I was like, I kind of want to post this picture on my real story. And she was super encouraging, she was like, 'Do it!' I was like, 'Alright, and I did it!'"

Who is JoJo Siwa's girlfriend?

JoJo has not confirmed who she's dating just yet. She explained to Fallon that they are currently long distance, as she will be in Canada working until the middle of March. Fans will have to wait until she's ready to go public with her relationship.

But either way, it's clear that JoJo is happy and thriving and living her best life.

She also told Fallon: "About 10 minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl and I started crying. She's like, 'What's wrong with you?' I'm like, 'I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.'"

We absolutely LOVE to see it! 🌈