JoJo Siwa breaks down over long distance relationship with girlfriend Kylie

By Jazmin Duribe

"It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever."

JoJo Siwa has opened up about the challenges of being in a long distance relationship with her girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The YouTuber and Dance Moms star has been in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie since January after being best friends for over a year. JoJo, who met Kylie on a cruise ship, later revealed that it was actually Kylie who helped her come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

It's safe to say the couple seem extremely loved up. JoJo even called Kylie the "most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world". Aww.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa claps back at homophobic parent in the most iconic way

JoJo Siwa breaks down over being in a long distance relationship with girlfriend Kylie. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

On Monday (Apr 26), JoJo shared a photo of herself crying on Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye." Fans were of course concerned for her and thought she may have broken up with Kylie.

However, JoJo later clarified that the tears were because they had just left each other and she was feeling incredibly emotional about it all. "You guys are confused on why I was crying on my last story. I just have to clarify nothing happened. We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad," JoJo explained.

"It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."

JoJo and Kylie have been dating since January. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

JoJo – who lives in Tarzana, California – and Kylie had just returned from a fun-filled trip to Disney World with JoJo's family. Paparazzi caught the couple on a boat ride in matching t-shirts and walking around the theme park walking hands.

Reassuring her fans not to worry about her, she continued: "No need to panic. It's the reality of long distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever."