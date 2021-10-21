Shane Dawson is being called out for saying JoJo Siwa might have faked her alleged breakup

By Jazmin Duribe

There has been speculation that JoJo Siwa has broken up with her girlfriend Kylie Prew after nine months together.

Shane Dawson has suggested that JoJo Siwa might be alluding to having broken up with her girlfriend Kylie Prew in order to boost her appearance on Dancing With Stars, and her fans aren't happy.

JoJo Siwa is in the first same-sex dance pairing in DWTS history and she's currently excelling week after week with her routines. The YouTuber and Dance Moms star recently landed the first perfect score of the season for her routine to 'Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)' for Grease week. But although JoJo has been killing it on the ballroom floor each week, it's an emotional time for her as she is struggling with some issues in her personal life.

JoJo has hinted that she has split from her girlfriend Kylie, who she officially started dating in January 2021. The couple have been obsessed with each other ever since becoming an item, celebrating each month they're together, and Kylie even started homeschooling so she could spend more time with JoJo.

Shane Dawson is being called out for saying JoJo Siwa might have faked her alleged breakup. Picture: The Sip with Ryland Adams and Lizze Gordon via YouTube, @p._kylie_.p via Instagram

Now Shane Dawson has, for some reason, given his take on JoJo and Kylie's potential split on his fiancé Ryland Adams' The Sip podcast.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode (Oct 20), Shane said: "JoJo is really smart. She's a marketing genius. So she was probably like, 'Let's fake break up while I'm on Dancing With The Stars.' She's probably keeping that mystique going and then after that she'll be like, 'Alright, girl.'"

When Def Noodles broke the story on Instagram, JoJo's fans rushed to defend her in the comment section, citing that Shane should not be speaking about JoJo's relationship given that he has only just returned to the internet after having to take accountability for his past problematic comments.

"Literally not his fucking business anyway lmao," one user commented. Another added: "How are you gonna assume her break up was fake what could she get out of her break up she hasn’t publicly confirm or addressed?" And a third said: "If this is true we should be giving Jojo the space to heal and not blasting it all over the Internet. The relationship of an 18 year old girl should not be a topic of discussion for grown ass adults."

JoJo Instagram Comments. Picture: @defnoodles via Instagram

JoJo is yet to confirm if she has broken up with Kylie but she has opened up about dealing with something behind the scenes.

In an interview with Extra, JoJo said: "I am going through something the only people who know right now are Jenna and my family. A few of my close friends, not even all of them know… I would love to share my story and what’s going on right now eventually, I just don’t know how yet, because I care about everybody and I just want to make other people feel good."

She continued: "I have to do what’s right for me. I have to do what’s right for everybody. I need to take time and I need to live life and be on Dancing with the Stars."

