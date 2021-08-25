JoJo Siwa's girlfriend is being home-schooled so they can spend more time together

By Jazmin Duribe

JoJo and her girlfriend Kylie have been in a relationship for eight months.

JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie Prew is now being home-schooled so that she can spend more time with JoJo. Young love… isn't it beautiful?

The couple's love story began on a cruise ship in December 2019. The Dance Moms star hit it off with Kylie immediately and the two became best friends. Their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship, though, and they became an official couple in January 2021. Kylie even helped JoJo come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in February.

JoJo and Kylie, both 18, have been inseparable ever since. JoJo often gushes about how much she loves Kylie and she even broke down over their long distance relationship in the past. Luckily, there's no more tears for JoJo. Kylie has practically moved to California from Key Largo, Florida, and packed in public school to spend more time with her love. Aww.

JoJo Siwa's girlfriend is being home-schooled so they can spend more time together. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram, @p._kylie_.p via Instagram

The couple were recently special guests on JoJo's mother's podcast, Success With Jess, where Kylie revealed how much her life has changed since she started dating JoJo.

"I've been in public school my whole life, it's my senior year this year, and I'm being homeschooled for this one so we can see each other as much as possible," Kylie said, pulling JoJo closer to her. "It doesn't mean I'll always be out here, I'll go home obviously, but it'll make it easier."

It's no wonder Kylie quit school too. When Kylie's teaches discovered she was dating the JoJo Siwa, they started acting differently and even offered her more time on tests. "My principal pulled me out of class, in the middle of a test, and was like, 'Kylie, I need to speak to you.' Here I am – I'm like, 'Oh my god, what did I do?' I've never been in trouble. So I'm like, OK. I walk out of my class; it's a timed test so I’m losing time as I’m talking to my principal," Kylie explained.

"She takes me all the way across campus to her office, and inside there’re these two massive guards and this tiny little man sitting in a chair. She was like, 'I got you security, and I got you a counsellor if you need to talk to someone.' She was like, 'Just in case.'"

Kylie then thought that her mother may have told the school, but she didn't. Kylie continued: "She was like, 'No, but we heard the news. And I was like, 'I'm good. Can I go back to class?'"