JoJo Siwa claps back at homophobic parent in the most iconic way

By Jazmin Duribe

We stan JoJo Siwa THEE unbothered queen.

JoJo Siwa had the best response for a parent who said they would never let their child watch her again after she came out.

Last week, JoJo confirmed that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. JoJo said she hadn't yet labelled her sexuality, however, she was overwhelmed with the support she received following her announcement, insisting she was the "happiest she's ever been".

In an Instagram video, she said: "There are so many people in the world who are so supportive. Personally, I have never ever ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome."

JoJo Siwa. Picture: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Streamy Awards, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

The renewed interest in JoJo actually led to her being swatted by paparazzi, who falsely called police officers to her house in order to get her outside for pictures.

Whilst the response to JoJo coming out has been mostly positive, some have felt the need to bash her. One person on Instagram actually commented: "My daughter will never watch you again." JoJo then delivered the perfect response, simply writing: "Okay!" Iconique move.

JoJo also retweeted a screenshot of her comment showing the world she doesn't care what anyone thinks about her sexuality and hammering the message home.

icon behavior tbh pic.twitter.com/MLFsrZxbOe — casey ★ fraggle rock fans be my moot🎅 (@wembleyswish) January 24, 2021

So, lesson learnt, don't come for Queen JoJo.