A guest at JoJo Siwa's Pride party was reportedly hospitalised after overdosing

By Jazmin Duribe

It's not clear how JoJo knew the man who allegedly overdosed.

JoJo Siwa's Pride party reportedly took an unexpected turn when one of the guests allegedly had a drug overdose.

On Wednesday night (June 2), JoJo threw a rainbow-themed Pride party at her San Fernando Valley home in honour of Pride month. It's JoJo's first Pride since coming out in January 2021 and she went big, inviting a host of influencers, her girlfriend Kylie Prew and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

On TikTok, Tana gave her followers a sneak peak at the festivities, which included rainbow-themed foods, colourful beverages and even a rainbow-coloured dog roaming around JoJo's mansion.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa gets kissing scene with a man removed from her upcoming movie

A guest at JoJo Siwa's Pride party was reportedly hospitalised after overdosing. Picture: @itsjojosiwa via Instagram, @tanamongeaulol via TikTok

The party is said to have taken a turn at around 8pm when paramedics reportedly responded to the call to JoJo's home. TMZ reports that a male guest, who appeared to be around 30 years old, might have overdosed on hallucinogenic drug LSD.

Apparently, the man in question turned up to the party high and in "pretty rough" shape. He was then reportedly transported to the hospital and police determined no crime had been committed. It's not clear how he is connected to JoJo.

There are currently no details on the man's condition or if he has been discharged from hospital. JoJo also hasn't spoken publicly about the incident, but we'll update you if she does.