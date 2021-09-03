Guy quits his $100k job to work for Logan Paul and gets rejected

By Jazmin Duribe

Austin Wallace has now managed to get his job back.

A man has gone viral on TikTok after he claimed he quit his $100,000 per year job to work for Logan Paul – but Logan rejected him.

Austin Wallace met the YouTuber turned professional boxer backstage at Logan's brother Jake Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley on Sunday (Aug 29).

In the video, which has 12.4 million views, Austin tearfully explains how he decided to ditch his well paid job as a welder and travel 12 hours from his hometown in Ohio to where the fight was being held in Cleveland. The 22-year-old then managed to worm his way backstage to ask Logan for a job. Sadly, it didn't work out how he had hoped.

Guy quits his $100k job to work for Logan Paul and gets rejected. Picture: @aj_wallace69 via TikTok

He said: "I'm 22, I do make $100,000 a year and that's cool. I wanna act, I wanna do these things, I'm gonna break down right now. I don't know what to do. I did come up here by myself, I do have family but we're not the closest, and I don't have really close friends. You know there's millions of people trying to do what I wanna do."

Austin then shared the interaction between himself and Logan. Austin explained to Logan how he quit his job and he wanted to work with him. Logan didn't seem too impressed by his proposition, though. "So you really got what it takes?" Logan asked, Austin then replied: "I don’t." As you can imagine, it quickly goes down hill from there…

"I can't be a mentor right now. I'm a fuck up myself," Logan told him. "I need a mentor, you know what I'm saying? I didn't have connections or people around me, I had Jake. Do you have a brother? Do you have friends?"

He added: "You're a good-looking guy. You have friends, bro. You're fucking lying. Go make content, make stuff with your friends. I'm glad you quit your job, it takes balls to do that, but now you gotta activate. I'm not the guy directly. My team is [small] – we're locked. Life isn't about handouts, you've gotta work."

Before Logan left, he gave him a piece of advice. He continued: "If you really are serious about it, you should move to LA and just like you approached me, start making connections with every single person in LA. I'm serious, that's it. I've always said, if you can talk to someone, you can make it in LA."

People in the comment section slammed Austin for his decision. One user wrote: "How entitled are you bro." Another added: "Bro, you quit your job without hesitation like you expected him to give you the job. At least he was straight up with you and tried to give you advice."

As it stands, it doesn't seem like Austin has taken Logan's advice to move to LA. In a vlog posted on September 3, Austin revealed that he managed to get his job back. However, he did get his taste of the limelight and bagged a slot on Coach HP's podcast.