Nikita Dragun, 25, denies dating teenage TikTok star Alejandro Rosario

2 February 2021, 12:53

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Nikita Dragun's boyfriend Alejandro Rosario? How old is Alejandro Rosario? The YouTuber has responded to rumours about their alleged romance…

Nikita Dragun has insisted she's "just friends" with TikTok star Alejandro Rosario after the two sparked rumours they're in a relationship.

In case you didn't know, Alejandro is a huge TikTok personality and he has 5.5 million followers. He's also only just turned 18. Nikita, who celebrated her 25th birthday on January 31, was caught commenting on one of his photos: "u 18 now right ? …asking for a friend." The pair have since been leaving flirty comments beneath each other's photos.

That's not all, though, the YouTuber later invited him to her star-studded birthday party and shared selfies with him on Instagram Stories. She was also seen dining with him in Los Angeles, sparking rumours that the two could officially be a couple.

READ MORE: Nikita Dragun called out for insensitive tweet mocking her blackfishing past

Is Nikita Dragun dating Alejandro Rosario?
Is Nikita Dragun dating Alejandro Rosario? Picture: @nikitadragun via Instagram

Now, not only did people think the seven-year age gap between them was a little inappropriate (Note: 18 is actually the legal age of consent in California), they also found her behaviour to be "predatory" because she was essentially waiting for him to turn 18.

Needless to say, Nikita got called out on Twitter.

Nikita later set the record straight on TikTok by dancing with Alejandro to a song with the lyrics "Why does everybody think we fuck?" She also clapped back at a comment beneath the video which questioned why she was "just waiting for him to turn 18". She responded: "You don't need to create a false narrative just to get likes on your comment. We are just friends."

Nikita Dragun TikTok Comment
Nikita Dragun TikTok Comment. Picture: @nikitadragun via TikTok

Alejandro backed up the claims in a now-deleted TikTok with Nikita, captioned: "We're literally just friends btw before you all assume."

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

What is the I'm Busy Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained

The I'm Busy Challenge is going viral on TikTok thanks to Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Viral

Warnings about people removing the red filter on Silhouette challenge videos are going viral

People are 'removing' the red filter on Silhouette challenge videos and it's not OK

Viral

2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

Here's how to do the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok

Everybody is doing the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok and we're living for it

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Answer these 7 questions and we'll reveal which song will sum up your love life in 2021

QUIZ: Answer these 7 questions and we'll reveal which song will sum up your love life in 2021

Quizzes

TV screenshot quiz

QUIZ: Only a TV expert can name the show based on one single screenshot

TV & Film

Charli D'Amelio deletes tweet after mistakenly assuming Charli XCX hashtag is about her

Charli D'Amelio deletes tweet after mistakenly assuming Charli XCX hashtag is about her
A Black Panther TV series based in Wakanda is officially coming to Disney+

A Black Panther TV series based in Wakanda is officially coming to Disney+

Marvel

Riverdale season 5: When is the next episode on Netflix?

When is the next episode Riverdale season 5 on Netflix? How to watch online

Riverdale

Chloe Bailey: 17 facts about the Chloe x Halle sin

Chloe Bailey: 17 facts about the Chloe x Halle singer you need to know

Features