Nikita Dragun, 25, denies dating teenage TikTok star Alejandro Rosario

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Nikita Dragun's boyfriend Alejandro Rosario? How old is Alejandro Rosario? The YouTuber has responded to rumours about their alleged romance…

Nikita Dragun has insisted she's "just friends" with TikTok star Alejandro Rosario after the two sparked rumours they're in a relationship.

In case you didn't know, Alejandro is a huge TikTok personality and he has 5.5 million followers. He's also only just turned 18. Nikita, who celebrated her 25th birthday on January 31, was caught commenting on one of his photos: "u 18 now right ? …asking for a friend." The pair have since been leaving flirty comments beneath each other's photos.

That's not all, though, the YouTuber later invited him to her star-studded birthday party and shared selfies with him on Instagram Stories. She was also seen dining with him in Los Angeles, sparking rumours that the two could officially be a couple.

READ MORE: Nikita Dragun called out for insensitive tweet mocking her blackfishing past

Is Nikita Dragun dating Alejandro Rosario? Picture: @nikitadragun via Instagram

Now, not only did people think the seven-year age gap between them was a little inappropriate (Note: 18 is actually the legal age of consent in California), they also found her behaviour to be "predatory" because she was essentially waiting for him to turn 18.

Needless to say, Nikita got called out on Twitter.

A 25 yr old has no buisness being with an 18 yr old. It's just weird. — Mlw☽⁷ 𖧵CLASSY BOUGIE RATCHET𖧵 ia (@mlw_morgan) January 31, 2021

Nikita Dragun is 25 years old asking a child are they 18 yet. on a public platform. that’s a predator! — 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) January 31, 2021

It’s like she’s been counting down the days until he’s of legal age. This is weird and it’s giving pedo... pic.twitter.com/Ee4l2T4Es2 — Eniola🤎 (@Chocohonta) February 1, 2021

nikita dragun is weird as fuck for making all these videos and comments about a boy who literally just turned 18.



even if you are “friends” what the fuck does your old ass at the big ass age of 25 have in common with a boy who is graduating highschool this year. she’s a weirdo — black women stan acc (@wavyemma) February 2, 2021

Nikita later set the record straight on TikTok by dancing with Alejandro to a song with the lyrics "Why does everybody think we fuck?" She also clapped back at a comment beneath the video which questioned why she was "just waiting for him to turn 18". She responded: "You don't need to create a false narrative just to get likes on your comment. We are just friends."

Nikita Dragun TikTok Comment. Picture: @nikitadragun via TikTok

Alejandro backed up the claims in a now-deleted TikTok with Nikita, captioned: "We're literally just friends btw before you all assume."