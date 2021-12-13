Nikita Dragun says she was placed in psychiatric facility for eight days

13 December 2021, 13:06 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 13:15

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Nikita was detained under a Temporary Detaining Order in Virginia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nikita Dragun has revealed she was recently detained in a psychiatric facility for eight days.

On Saturday (Dec 11), the YouTuber shared Instagram Stories from her hospital bed. She revealed that she had been detained under a Temporary Detaining Order, which "directs a law enforcement officer to take a person into custody and transport him or her to a specified facility for further treatment" in the state of Virginia. Nikita was then placed into a psychiatric hospital involuntarily, but said she is now "okay".

In an Instagram post, Nikita opened up about the experience. She wrote: "God, i may never understand why. but i believe. in MYSELF and YOU. i surrender. i have never prayed for myself but here it goes… i want to be FREE. i have been detained. handcuffed and drugged. it took me to feel like a slave to understand and find myself.

READ MORE: Nikita Dragun hits back at transphobic abuse from YouTuber Taylor Caniff

Nikita Dragun says she was placed in psychiatric facility for the eight days.
Nikita Dragun says she was placed in psychiatric facility for the eight days. Picture: Jason Mendez/Getty Images, @naimdarrechi via Instagram

"I was placed under a Temporary Detaining Order and Magistrate taking away all my rights as a human. i was kicked out on Thanksgiving day. i walked the streets in a red gcds dress, akatsuki jacket, and clear stripper heels in the cold. i was picked up by the police and rode in the back of the car. i was hospitalized and tested top to bottom. i was administered into a Psychiatric Behavioral Health Hospital involuntarily. i was drugged so intensely i couldn’t even keep my eyes open for days. i was broken.

Nikita added: "After getting called crazy so many times i almost wanted to just believe it. history is not kind to those seeking mental help. it was weaponized against me by even the ones i love most. i have been speaking to therapist and psychiatrist for months prior. medication was an option but for my choosing. this trip to Virginia was my way of trying to reconnect… find myself again. the only people who seemed to understood me were the patients. bipolar, schizophrenic, etc."

Nikita now seems to have been discharged from the hospital as she posted photos of herself outside the facility and at a waterfall. "i was lost, alone, and afraid. i know He works in mysterious ways… and Lord knows i can take on any battle," she explained. "This one hurt but showed me my will of fire. i am a victim. i am a survivor. i am a lot of things but i am just a girl with a dream. delusional and all. no one will ever take my wish or beliefs away from me."

Nikita revealed that she's currently doing better and she hopes that sharing her struggles will help destigmatize mental health disorders. She continued: "To my family and friends i love u and i am okay. to my draguns mama needs some rest for the real battle. to me i’m just gonna pat myself on the back and say. u are good enough. never perfect. but where’s the fun in that anyways.

Nikita Dragun Instagram Stories.
Nikita Dragun Instagram Stories. Picture: @nikitadragun via Instagram

"I will never hide my truth. i’m sure sharing something like this is considered embarrassing. regardless i just want to be seen and heard. this one is for me. forgiveness. even for myself. i am just human."

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

How to do the TikTok AI Painting trend

How to do the AI Painting Song trend on TikTok and what app to use

TikTok

North West's TikTok comment section is out of control

North West urged to expose Kim Kardashian's bank details in hilarious TikTok comments

TikTok

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Selling Sunset memes.

25 Selling Sunset season 4 memes that are even more iconic than Christine's chair purse

Viral

Spotify Wrapped memes: All the funniest 2021 tweets

31 of the best Spotify Wrapped memes from 2021

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian and North West.

Kim Kardashian caught in bed by daughter North West in chaotic TikTok Live

Celeb

Sarah Paulson says criticism of her Linda Tripp performance in American Crime Story is "so hurtful"

Sarah Paulson says criticism of her Linda Tripp performance in American Crime Story is "so hurtful"

News

Tom Holland and Zendaya call out people who make fun of their height difference

Tom Holland and Zendaya clap back at people making fun of their height difference

Celeb

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander suffers stillbirth at 38 weeks.

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander shares she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks

Selling Sunset

Olivia Rodrigo explains why Sour Tour venues are so small following backlash

Olivia Rodrigo responds to backlash over how small her Sour Tour venues are

Olivia Rodrigo

Instagram Playback 2021.

Instagram Playback 2021: How to view your Stories highlights

Social Media