Nikita Dragun claps back at criticism over Hype House reality show on Netflix

28 April 2021, 11:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I know people, obviously, aren't happy that I'm in it or whatever the fuck and I could honestly care less."

Nikita Dragun has addressed the backlash surrounding the new Hype House reality series on Netflix.

Last week (Apr 22), Netflix announced that it would release a new reality show about the Hype House, one of the most popular content houses on TikTok. Former members include Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae.

The unscripted series will star Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright. Netflix have promised that the Hype House will all show "a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see".

READ MORE: The Trisha Paytas and Nikita Dragun Twitter drama explained

Nikita Dragun will star in a new Hype House reality series on Netflix
Nikita Dragun will star in a new Hype House reality series on Netflix. Picture: @nikitadragun via Instagram, Netflix

However, the streaming service received a lot of criticism for giving the Hype House a platform, especially after the cancellation of show's like I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Others noted the issues with Nikita's problematic past comments, accusations of blackfishing and the fact that two prominent members of Hype House – Tony Lopez and his brother Ondreaz Lopez – have been accused of sexual assault. Both have denied the allegations and neither are included in the show.

Nikita, who has her own Snapchat series called Nikita Unfiltered, has never been an official member of Hype House but she is friends with several members and often hangs out at their Los Angeles residence.

The YouTuber has now responded to the backlash on Snapchat. "Everyone had a lot to say about the Netflix show and that's fine. But I just feel like at the end of the day you can't get mad at people for winning and succeeding, and if you do you're literally just a hater," she explained. "I know people, obviously, aren't happy that I'm in it or whatever the fuck and I could honestly care less."

Speaking about what will actually see on the series, she added: "This is so uncomfortable for me because I think it shows a different side to my life, like, my friendships with everyone and there's just so much that has actually happened on the show that I don't think could ever be captured on anything else but…the show.

"People are going to be like, 'Oh yeah what're they gonna do? Sit there and renegade and TikTok and dance or whatever?' But I'm like bitch that couldn't be further from what is actually happening on the show but I'm not going to spoil anything. It's like really fucking crazy." Whew.

Netflix haven't announced when they will drop the Hype House series but watch this space…

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

This fictional character personality quiz from Openpsychometrics will match you to your perfect TV character

This detailed personality test tells you which fictional character you're most like

Viral

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

Sophia Grace just turned 18 and she looks so different now

Sophia Grace just turned 18 and she looks so different now

Viral

What is burgundy sauce backwards?

What is burgundy sauce backwards? People on TikTok are warning against the offensive trend

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Willow Smith releases 'Transparent Soul' with Travis Barker

Willow Smith drops Paramore-inspired pop punk song with Travis Barker

News

Percy Jackson launches open casting call to find lead actor for Disney+ series

Percy Jackson launches open casting call to find lead actor for Disney+ series

News

Zillennial movie quiz

QUIZ: Only a true Zillennial can score 100% on this movie quiz

TV & Film

QUIZ: Choose your fave songs and we'll tell you if you're Gen-Z, Millennial or Zillennial

QUIZ: Choose your fave songs and we'll tell you if you're Gen-Z, Millennial or Zillennial

Quizzes

The Kissing Booth 3 release date

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in August

News

Taylor Swift April 30th theories explained

Is Taylor Swift releasing another album? The April 30th theories explained

Taylor Swift