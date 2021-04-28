Nikita Dragun claps back at criticism over Hype House reality show on Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

"I know people, obviously, aren't happy that I'm in it or whatever the fuck and I could honestly care less."

Nikita Dragun has addressed the backlash surrounding the new Hype House reality series on Netflix.

Last week (Apr 22), Netflix announced that it would release a new reality show about the Hype House, one of the most popular content houses on TikTok. Former members include Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae.

The unscripted series will star Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright. Netflix have promised that the Hype House will all show "a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see".

Nikita Dragun will star in a new Hype House reality series on Netflix. Picture: @nikitadragun via Instagram, Netflix

However, the streaming service received a lot of criticism for giving the Hype House a platform, especially after the cancellation of show's like I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Others noted the issues with Nikita's problematic past comments, accusations of blackfishing and the fact that two prominent members of Hype House – Tony Lopez and his brother Ondreaz Lopez – have been accused of sexual assault. Both have denied the allegations and neither are included in the show.

whoever the fuck is letting the hype house and nikita dragun have a netflix series deserves to be fired pic.twitter.com/6M3BpQP2JI — maybe: jaira (@jairagailp_) April 22, 2021

why would netflix add the hype house when they could just renew these- pic.twitter.com/mc5UXLkGbn — ➪ jordyn (@j0rrdynnnn) April 22, 2021

me when i see Nikita and the Hype House on my suggestion on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zteFSYbTHW — insecure stan✨ (@queens_hoe) April 22, 2021

PLEASEEEE WHY ARE NIKITA DRAGUN AND THE HYPE HOUSE HAVING A NETFLIX SERIES DONT THEY JUST MOVE THEIR ARMS TO SONGS😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EK3osb7E7f — sofia𖥧 (@prismqrine) April 22, 2021

WHO TF IN THE NETFLIX HQ DECIDED TO BRING THE HYPE HOUSE TO NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/ZmEdEUHtdw — renz 🍃 (@realrenzadrian) April 22, 2021

everyone after seeing netflix give the hype house a show but cancel the society pic.twitter.com/qawoSra9Lu — juliette :) (@queenrmj) April 22, 2021

Nikita, who has her own Snapchat series called Nikita Unfiltered, has never been an official member of Hype House but she is friends with several members and often hangs out at their Los Angeles residence.

The YouTuber has now responded to the backlash on Snapchat. "Everyone had a lot to say about the Netflix show and that's fine. But I just feel like at the end of the day you can't get mad at people for winning and succeeding, and if you do you're literally just a hater," she explained. "I know people, obviously, aren't happy that I'm in it or whatever the fuck and I could honestly care less."

Speaking about what will actually see on the series, she added: "This is so uncomfortable for me because I think it shows a different side to my life, like, my friendships with everyone and there's just so much that has actually happened on the show that I don't think could ever be captured on anything else but…the show.

"People are going to be like, 'Oh yeah what're they gonna do? Sit there and renegade and TikTok and dance or whatever?' But I'm like bitch that couldn't be further from what is actually happening on the show but I'm not going to spoil anything. It's like really fucking crazy." Whew.

Netflix haven't announced when they will drop the Hype House series but watch this space…