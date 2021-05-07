Jeffree Star slams Nikki Phillippi for euthanising her dog Bowser after it bit her son

By Jazmin Duribe

YouTubers Jaclyn Hill, Manny MUA, LaurDIY and more have all called out Nikki out on social media.

Jeffree Star has criticised YouTuber Nikki Phillippi for having her dog Bowser put down.

On Monday (May 4), Nikki – who has over 1 million subscribers – announced that her family Bull Terrier named Bowser had been euthanised after it bit her young son Logan, who she shares with husband Dan Phillippi.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Nikki wrote: "Bowser had an aggressive side that reared its ugly head a few times over the years... and recently he bit Logan....after a lot of counsel, we decided it was time for Bowser to pass peacefully on."

She added: "I know a lot of you will be shocked to hear this... my brain is still shocked. McTrowsen has been part of our life and content HIS entire life...and for the last 9 years of our marriage. We didn't want to make this decision...as I'm sure you can imagine. I'm not kidding when I say this was one of the saddest days of my life. That being said, I'm so grateful we got to hold him and kiss him in our home while he passed. We will miss you forever Bowser."

Jeffree Star slams Nikki Phillippi for euthanising her dog Bowser after it bit her son. Picture: jeffree star via YouTube, Nikki Phillippi via YouTube

Understandably, the Instagram post incited backlash from many who questioned her decision to euthanise the dog instead of rehoming him. In a 24-minute YouTube video titled 'We have some really sad news', Nikki sat down with her husband Dan and explained how Bowser was attacked as a puppy, which made him aggressive towards people and other animals. "He was an extremely dangerous animal outside the walls of my house," Dan said.

In the incident with their son, Dan explained that Logan had taken food from Bowser, which prompted him to bite Logan in the face. Luckily, the bite wasn't too damaging and only left "a little mark".

After the incident it was decided that Bowser would have to be put down before he did serious damage to someone else or Logan again. Nikki revealed that they had attempted to rehome Bowser before, but they were told it would not be possible because he had been with her family since birth. Apparently, they would also still be liable if Bowser attacked anyone after being rehomed.

Bowser bit Nikki's son Logan. Picture: @nikkiphillippi via Instagram

Despite the explanation, the YouTube community furiously banded together and spoke out against Nikki and Dan. Jeffree Star was one YouTuber who didn't buy Nikki or Dan's story.

In response to a tweet from Nikki's account in 2017 which read "Gods plan is always better than mine", Jeffree responded: "You killed your dog. Shut the fuck up c**t." He then continued to blast the couple on Twitter.

He tweeted: "They claimed the dog bite their child once so they had to put him down… Instead of rehoming him, they murdered him. And there’s also NO proof the dog was actually aggressive… This makes me fucking sick.

"It’s hard to fathom how someone could kill their own family dog and make content out of it… They need to be investigated. As a dog owner who’s animals are my LIFE, this is hard to wrap my head around."

Jaclyn Hill also waded in, tweeting: "I have a very temperamental dog. He bites people when he feels nervous, unsafe or if you try to touch him when he doesn’t want to be... I know these things because im his OWNER. Therefore I make sure he’s not in situations where he will react... I don’t kill him!

"You guys know I pretty much never insert myself in 'drama' especially on a special day like today! (launch day) But I’m just too disgusted. Especially by the 'goodbye photo shoot' like WHAT!?"

Jeffree Star then responded: "Exactly. I’m so disappointed that they even chose to share this information with everyone, but they are a master manipulator so not surprised. Our dogs are our FAMILY and I can’t believe they chose this."

It’s hard to fathom how someone could kill their own family dog and make content out of it… They need to be investigated. As a dog owner who’s animals are my LIFE, this is hard to wrap my head around. 💔 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 6, 2021

Jaclyn Hill speaks out against Nikki Phillipi. Picture: @JaclynHill via Twitter

LaurDIY shared an entire YouTube video titled 'This Is CRUEL and NOT Okay: Nikki Phillippi' defending the Bull Terrier breed. In the video she explains how she had spoken to dog trainers who said that dogs who have attacked people can enter rehab. She said: "I would go to any length to ensure that my dog could live a safe and happy life within my life and if that doesn't work you have the option to rehome."

Manny MUA shared a screenshot of LaurDIY's video, and wrote: "Miss LaurDIY did not stutter!!! Literally fucken sick situation makes me feel physically ill [sic]."

Nikki and Dan have not addressed the backlash, however, they have both made their Instagram accounts private. Dan also appears to have deactivated his Twitter account.