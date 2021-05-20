Nikkie de Jager's Eurovision dress has a touching secret meaning

By Jazmin Duribe

Nikkie will be presenting during the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final.

Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, will be rocking the colours of the transgender flag during Thursday night's (May 20) Eurovision Song Contest semi-final honouring her transgender identity.

The YouTuber is one of this year's four Eurovision Song Contest presenters in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Ahead of the semi-final, Nikkie shared photos of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black Maison The Faux dress, which was embellished with pink, blue and white crystals – the colours of the transgender flag. "It is my honor to represent the trans flag colors in my gown for tomorrow’s second semi-finals @eurovision," Nikkie wrote on Instagram.

Nikkie de Jager's Eurovision dress has a touching secret meaning. Picture: Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/POOL/Getty Images, BBC

Nikkie revealed that she is transgender in January 2020 in an emotional YouTube video titled 'I'm Coming Out'. Nikkie explained that she transitioned aged 19 and she had known she was a woman from a young age.

She said: "Ever since, I was born, I've always thought that I was a girl and I just couldn't understand why I had short hair or why I had to wear trousers and a t-shirt or why couldn't I wear dresses. And I played with dolls, I did everything with nail polish. All of me was girly. My mum knew immediately that I was either gay or I was going to be a different kind of story."

Sadly, Nikkie was forced to reveal her transgender identity after being blackmailed by someone who threatened to leak the story to the press. The police actually found Nikkie's blackmailers and she was "shocked" by who it turned out to be. However, ultimately Nikkie decided not to reveal her blackmailer's name because she didn't want to "lower herself to that level".

Nikkie has been living proudly and freely since the ordeal and has had an outpouring of support from the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.