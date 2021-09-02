14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle claps back after Pink slams her bikini photos

2 September 2021, 13:15

By Sam Prance

Pink accused Piper Rockelle's mother of exploiting her by taking the bikini photos.

14-year-old YouTuber Piper Rockelle has denied that her mother is exploiting her after Pink called out her parents on Twitter.

Earlier this week (Aug 29), Pink took to social media to criticise parents for posting bikini photos of their children online. She referenced Piper as well by tweeting: "How many kids like Piper Rockelle are being exploited by their parents? And at what point do the rest of us say, “this isn’t okay for a 13 yr old to be posing in a bikini whilst her MOTHER takes the photo?!?!"

Many of Pink's fans began wading in on the conversation and now Piper has responded to Pink's claims about her mum.

READ MORE: How old is Danielle Cohn? YouTuber's dad accuses her of lying about her real age

YouTuber Piper Rockelle, 14, claps back after Pink calls out her bikini photos
YouTuber Piper Rockelle, 14, claps back after Pink calls out her bikini photos. Picture: @piperrockelle via Instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Speaking to TMZ, Piper said: "The first thing I want everyone to know is that my mom doesn’t make me do anything. Quite the opposite. I’m a kid who had a dream, and my mom is amazing enough to help me live it out."

She then added: "I don’t think Pink has ever seen one of my YouTube videos because if she did, she’d see it’s just my friends and me having fun and acting like ourselves. The content we make is the kind of stuff anyone can watch."

Piper also told Today that she doesn't think that there is anything "wrong with [14-year-olds] being in a bikini". She continued: "Why do we shame people for that? Pictures of teenagers in bikinis having fun are not sexual. They’re only sexual if you view us that way."

However, people on Twitter then began arguing that the content of Piper's videos is inappropriate for her age. Reporter Kat Tenbarge pointed out that Piper's videos often include her in limited clothing with titles like "My boyfriend walked in on me" and "Distracting my boyfriend while he works out".

As it stands, Piper is yet to respond to the further backlash. We shall update you if she does.

