Shane Dawson says he feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him

23 September 2021, 12:07

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

In 2020, Shane was cancelled after he was held accountable for his old offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia.

Shane Dawson has said that he feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him because of his past controversies.

In June 2020, Shane lost multiple brand deals and subscribers on YouTube after apologising for his old offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia. The YouTuber, who was once one of YouTube's most popular content creators, went silent on social media for several months after being held accountable for his actions.

Shane has now slowly started returning to the internet. He has confirmed that he would be making YouTube content again and he recently moved from Los Angeles to Colorado with his fiancée Ryland Adams for a fresh start.

READ MORE: Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have moved to Colorado

Shane Dawson feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him
Shane Dawson feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram, The Sip with Ryland Adams and Lizze Gordon via YouTube

On Wednesday (Sep 22), Shane opened up about his mental health on Ryland's podcast The Sip. Shane admitted that he wrote notes to his family when he had thought about taking his own life during a dark time in his life. "This is really dark. Over the last couple of years I feel like – and I've tried to work through it – but it is hard to not feel like I've ruined everyone's lives around me because of my mistakes in the past. That was definitely a feeling for a while," Shane explained.

Ryland shook his head in disagreement, and Shane then added: "I just felt like you [Ryland] got thrown through the mud. I just want to say I'm so proud of you guys."

Elsewhere, Shane went into more detail about his career going forward. Shane has already written two horror movie scripts and hopes to be able to bring them to life soon. He also spoke about that possible YouTube return.

He continued: "I'm just waiting for inspiration to hit. I wanna make stuff again. Like, I love editing, I love coming up with ideas, I love all the aspects of YouTube. But I'm also in a weird place where I've learned so much, I feel like I've changed so much... I feel like I'm a little bit older and I'm not invested in pop culture. I don't know anything about TikTok. It would be fake for me to be like, 'Here's my new series!'"

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Pregnant man emoji confirmed for smartphones in 2021

Pregnant man emoji confirmed for smartphones in 2021

Viral

What is beaning?

What is beaning? The viral TikTok trend explained

Viral

What is happening on 9/15/21?

What is happening on 9/15/21? The TikTok Solar Flare theory explained

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

This is what the cast of Drag Race UK season 3 look like out of drag

This is what the cast of Drag Race UK season 3 look like out of drag

RuPaul's Drag Race

Young Royals season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Young Royals season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

News

Will there be a live-action Corpse Bride? Fans have shared their dream actor casting

Corpse Bride fans are debating which actors should star in a live-action remake

News

Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 followers over pictures of her boobs

Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 followers over a picture of her boobs

Billie Eilish

Midnight Mass release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Midnight Mass release time: Here's the exact time it comes out in your country

News

Sex Education season 3 praised for debunking HIV myths in powerful scene

Sex Education season 3 praised for debunking HIV myths in powerful scene

Sex Education