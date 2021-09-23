Shane Dawson says he feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him

By Jazmin Duribe

In 2020, Shane was cancelled after he was held accountable for his old offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia.

Shane Dawson has said that he feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him because of his past controversies.

In June 2020, Shane lost multiple brand deals and subscribers on YouTube after apologising for his old offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia. The YouTuber, who was once one of YouTube's most popular content creators, went silent on social media for several months after being held accountable for his actions.

Shane has now slowly started returning to the internet. He has confirmed that he would be making YouTube content again and he recently moved from Los Angeles to Colorado with his fiancée Ryland Adams for a fresh start.

Shane Dawson feels like he ruined everyone's lives around him. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram, The Sip with Ryland Adams and Lizze Gordon via YouTube

On Wednesday (Sep 22), Shane opened up about his mental health on Ryland's podcast The Sip. Shane admitted that he wrote notes to his family when he had thought about taking his own life during a dark time in his life. "This is really dark. Over the last couple of years I feel like – and I've tried to work through it – but it is hard to not feel like I've ruined everyone's lives around me because of my mistakes in the past. That was definitely a feeling for a while," Shane explained.

Ryland shook his head in disagreement, and Shane then added: "I just felt like you [Ryland] got thrown through the mud. I just want to say I'm so proud of you guys."

Elsewhere, Shane went into more detail about his career going forward. Shane has already written two horror movie scripts and hopes to be able to bring them to life soon. He also spoke about that possible YouTube return.

He continued: "I'm just waiting for inspiration to hit. I wanna make stuff again. Like, I love editing, I love coming up with ideas, I love all the aspects of YouTube. But I'm also in a weird place where I've learned so much, I feel like I've changed so much... I feel like I'm a little bit older and I'm not invested in pop culture. I don't know anything about TikTok. It would be fake for me to be like, 'Here's my new series!'"