Shane Dawson admits he's glad he was cancelled

2 August 2022, 17:30

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm so grateful to be where I am."

Shane Dawson has opened up about the positive aspects of being cancelled by the internet.

In July 2020, Shane finally apologised for his old and offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia. Shane's association with problematic YouTubers like Jeffree Star, and his involvement in YouTube dramas with James Charles and Trisha Paytas, also saw the once much-loved YouTuber's public persona crumble.

Shane then decided to have a social media break, admitting that his career was "over". However, after a year-long hiatus, Shane returned to making content again, albeit at a much lower rate than before. Shane also started his own podcast and is a frequent guest on his fiancé Ryland Adams' podcast.

Although Shane lost some of his fanbase, he's admitted that being cancelled actually had its perks.

Shane Dawson.
Shane Dawson admits he's glad he was cancelled. Picture: shane via YouTube, @shanedawson via Instagram

Speaking about being cancelled on Perez Hilton's podcast on Monday (Aug 1), Shane explained: "I really think the universe and God, or whatever, really planned it this way because I was at a point before I got cancelled where I didn't wanna be around anymore. I was so burnt out."

Shane added: "It was just a collection of boom, boom, boom, boom, and it got to a point where, yeah, then that's when I started therapy for an eating disorder and all the other stuff and then oddly enough, two months maybe even sooner, I started therapy I got cancelled and it was like, 'Oh.' That felt very designed to me by something.'"

Shane went on to say that having that time to reflect meant he is now able to create content he actually likes and focus on his podcast.

He continued: "Now I can see what the bigger purpose is and I do and I'm so grateful to be where I am and for my family and to not be freaking out every fucking day like, 'What am I going to make?! 'What am I going to make?! How am I going to top it? Are people going to be mad?' It really was never ending."

This hasn't been the first time Shane has expressed that getting cancelled was good for him. In a 2021 YouTube video, titled 'The Haunting of Shane Dawson', Shane explained: "I'm so grateful that I got cancelled, because it really changed my life. It showed me what I care about and showed me what matters; it showed me I don't need to be on YouTube all the time.

"I don't need to be stressed about what's next, I don't need to be trying to think of the next idea, the next whatever to be happy."

