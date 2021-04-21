Shane Dawson returns to Instagram to share emotional message about mental health

By Jazmin Duribe

"I haven't posted on Instagram in a long fuckin time and something told me to post this. And I did. For you."

Shane Dawson has returned to the internet to share a message about mental health.

The YouTuber has been absent on both YouTube and his social media accounts since 2020, when he was finally held accountable for his problematic behaviour. Shane has only returned briefly on his fiancé Ryland Adams' YouTube channel and podcast, and to share that his dog Charlie died in December 2020.

On Tuesday (Apr 20), Shane shared a lengthy message on Instagram Stories. It read: "If you've been asking for a sign this is it. The world would be a sadder place without you in it. You aren't alone even when you feel the most isolated. Someone is always watching over you and sending you messages. If you don't believe in that stuff, that's okay. Messages can come from people in your life too.

"Life is so short and there's so much left for you to do. Theres so many interesting people for you to meet. There's so many animals for you to wave at. There's so many uncomfortable laughs for you to share with that one friend who always takes it way too far."

He added: "I know we probably don't know each other and you might think this is a bunch of bullshit but if that's the case, then this sign is definitely for you. Cause I haven't posted on Instagram in a long fuckin time and something told me to post this. And I did. For you."

Shane finished his post by sharing the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention alongside a picture of his cat Cheeto.

Shane has openly discussed his own mental health struggles, especially with anxiety. In March, Shane shared on his second YouTube channel – Shane Glossin' – that he had been "taking time for my mental health" having not posted on his main channel for several months. He also teased that he could soon return to the platform.