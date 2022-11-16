Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star reveal their cancelled "Doomsday" palette

By Katie Louise Smith

Shane said the collection will never be released because the idea and message of "Doomsday" is "a level of darkness and toxicity that actually I can't handle, and I feel like our lives have grown so much better".

Following the "big reveal" from Shane Dawson's latest YouTube docu-series about the cancelled third palette that he was set to release with Jeffree Star, we finally know what it was meant to look like... and what it was meant to be called.

The second Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star collection (yep, it was a whole collection) was set to be called The Doomsday collection.

If you haven't been watching Shane's latest, here's what's been revealed: Shane and Jeffree decided to team up again for a follow-up collection to the Conspiracy collection. In February 2020, the pair had finalised a brand new palette and were brainstorming ideas for merch. Then, the pandemic hit. Then, Shane left the internet after being called out over his racist and offensive past content.

In the wake of that, Shane asked Jeffree to not release it, and told him to repurpose the shades. Jeffree was pressed that it was never released, and he ended up using multiple shades in his own palettes.

And here is where we find ourselves. Two and a half years later. On a yak farm in Wyoming. With Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star and their never-to-be-released Doomsday palette.

Shane and Jeffree unveil the cancelled 'Doomsday' palette. Picture: Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Shane Dawson via YouTube

The Doomsday collection included a brand new 24-pan eyeshadow palette that Shane and Jeffree revealed in the video.

On top of that, it also turns out that they were planning on releasing an entire biohazard-themed merch collection to accompany it. Shane revealed a new batch of pig mirror concept designs, in which he had photoshopped gas masks onto the existing Conspiracy collection pig mirrors.

The palette itself also included Doomsday-themed shade names that included "World War Tea", "Survival of the Thiccest", and "QuaranTEAn", which was apparently named before the world went into pandemic lockdown in March 2020.

Shane Dawson reveals his and Jeffree Star's Doomsday palette. Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube

The palette was scrapped on Shane's request in the wake of his cancellation. In the end, Jeffree reused the shades in his other palettes.

The black shimmery shade called 'Cancer' was placed in the Blood Lust palette and renamed 'Executioner', alongside the lavender 'Scorpio' shade which was renamed 'Deviant'.

The golden 'Survival of the Thiccest' ended up as 'Money Heist' in the Blood Money palette alongside the icy white and green shade 'Shane Glossin'', which was renamed 'Divine Intervention'. Another matte green shade as well as the bright chartreuse 'World War Tea' shade also made the cut, with that one being renamed 'Chameleon Fetish'.

Will Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star sell the Doomsday palette?

After the reveal, fans had their own conspiracy theories that Jeffree and Shane were teasing and "soft-launching" the palette in order to sell it. In fact, Jeffree even said that he was 'not happy' that they didn't put out the "sickening" palette because it "would have been such a huge seller".

But those theories now appear to have been shut down. At the end of the video, Shane adds that he kind of hoped they would actually release the palette one day, but then added that they "literally can't" because Jeffree has reused most of the shades.

Shane also explained that the idea and message of "Doomsday" is "a level of darkness and toxicity that actually I can't handle, and I feel like our lives have grown so much better".

While the palette might not ever be released, could those Doomsday pig mirrors and merch end up as exclusive items in Jeffree's new Wyoming store? We'll see...