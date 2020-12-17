Shane Dawson's pets: All of the YouTuber's cats and dogs

17 December 2020, 17:08 | Updated: 17 December 2020, 17:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

From Shane Dawson's cats Mario and Cheeto, to his dogs Charlie, Uno and Honey, here's everything you need to know about his pets.

Shane Dawson loves his animals and he often calls them his "soulmates". The YouTuber has adopted a few cats and dogs over the years from animal shelters with his fiancé Ryland Adams, and you've probably seen them on YouTube and his social media channels.

Shane's Labrador Uno even has his own Instagram page (@unodawson), where you can keep up with Uno, Honey and Cheeto's adventures. But how many pets does Shane actually have? Here's everything you need to know about Shane's pets.

READ MORE: Shane Dawson has revealed his dog Charlie has passed away

How many pets does Shane Dawson have?
How many pets does Shane Dawson have? Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube, @unodawson via Instagram

How many cats and dogs does Shane Dawson have?

Shane Dawson currently has one cat (Cheeto) and two dogs (Uno and Honey).

What are Shane Dawson's pets' names?

Mario

Shane and Ryland picked up their little kitten Mario in November 2020. Mario was actually adopted through their friend and YouTuber Trisha Paytas' boyfriend Moses. Sadly, Mario passed away only one week after the couple picked him up after getting bruising on his lungs.

Shane Dawson Instagram Stories
Shane Dawson Instagram Stories. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

Honey

Shane and Ryland adopted Honey during a trip to San Francisco in 2018. They were walking down the street when they spotted that Honey was up for adoption. Honey (who was temporarily called Lady) is a Husky and she was found by herself, starving in a rural area having presumably been dumped there. She was later picked up by Jill, who travels the US picking up abandoned dogs.

Cheeto

Shane and Ryland picked up Cheeto from an animal shelter in April 2017 looking for a friend for Uno. Cheeto, who was originally named Bubba, was two years old when Shane picked him up. Ryland was actually allergic to Cheeto when they first got him and he started to break out in hives after touching him. However, Ryland miraculously got over his allergy within a few days.

Uno

Shane and Ryland adopted Uno in October 2016. The yellow Labrador has developed a tight bond with Cheeto and even loved playing with Shane's mother's cats. Uno actually has his own Instagram account and he has almost 1 million followers. You can follow his escapades on @unodawson.

Charlie

Charlie is Shane's first pet dog and he can be seen in a lot of his early YouTube videos. Shane left Charlie (who was a Golden Retriever) with his mother after moving in with Ryland.

Charlie sadly passed away in December 2020 aged 11.

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

This is why everyone is freaking out about December 21

What is happening on December 21? All the theories explained

Viral

Is Party Makeup by Nikki real?

Is Party Makeup by Nikki real? The truth behind the viral video explained

Viral

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? People think he served in the military thanks to a viral meme

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? The viral military meme explained

Harry Styles

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is being turned into a live musical production

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is being turned into a live musical production

Viral

Adam Ray Okay

Adam Ray Okay: 11 facts about TikTok's Rosa you need to know

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Sex when 2021 quiz

QUIZ: Answer these 7 questions and we'll reveal when you'll have sex in 2021

Quizzes

Kat Von D reveals reason behind controversial blackout tattoo

Kat Von D reveals reason behind controversial blackout tattoo

Celeb

Hilary Duff confirms the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

Hilary Duff confirms the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

News

Little Mix fans get Always Be Together to Number 1 in honour of Jesy Nelson

Little Mix fans get Always Be Together to Number 1 in honour of Jesy Nelson

Little Mix

PopBuzz's 20 best TV shows of 2020

The 20 best TV shows of 2020

TV & Film

Can you name the 2011 movie based on the screencap?

QUIZ: Can you name the 2011 movie based on the screenshot?

TV & Film