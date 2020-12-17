Shane Dawson's pets: All of the YouTuber's cats and dogs

By Jazmin Duribe

From Shane Dawson's cats Mario and Cheeto, to his dogs Charlie, Uno and Honey, here's everything you need to know about his pets.

Shane Dawson loves his animals and he often calls them his "soulmates". The YouTuber has adopted a few cats and dogs over the years from animal shelters with his fiancé Ryland Adams, and you've probably seen them on YouTube and his social media channels.

Shane's Labrador Uno even has his own Instagram page (@unodawson), where you can keep up with Uno, Honey and Cheeto's adventures. But how many pets does Shane actually have? Here's everything you need to know about Shane's pets.

How many pets does Shane Dawson have? Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube, @unodawson via Instagram

How many cats and dogs does Shane Dawson have?

Shane Dawson currently has one cat (Cheeto) and two dogs (Uno and Honey).

What are Shane Dawson's pets' names?

Mario

Shane and Ryland picked up their little kitten Mario in November 2020. Mario was actually adopted through their friend and YouTuber Trisha Paytas' boyfriend Moses. Sadly, Mario passed away only one week after the couple picked him up after getting bruising on his lungs.

Shane Dawson Instagram Stories. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

Honey

Shane and Ryland adopted Honey during a trip to San Francisco in 2018. They were walking down the street when they spotted that Honey was up for adoption. Honey (who was temporarily called Lady) is a Husky and she was found by herself, starving in a rural area having presumably been dumped there. She was later picked up by Jill, who travels the US picking up abandoned dogs.

Cheeto

Shane and Ryland picked up Cheeto from an animal shelter in April 2017 looking for a friend for Uno. Cheeto, who was originally named Bubba, was two years old when Shane picked him up. Ryland was actually allergic to Cheeto when they first got him and he started to break out in hives after touching him. However, Ryland miraculously got over his allergy within a few days.

Uno

Shane and Ryland adopted Uno in October 2016. The yellow Labrador has developed a tight bond with Cheeto and even loved playing with Shane's mother's cats. Uno actually has his own Instagram account and he has almost 1 million followers. You can follow his escapades on @unodawson.

Charlie

Charlie is Shane's first pet dog and he can be seen in a lot of his early YouTube videos. Shane left Charlie (who was a Golden Retriever) with his mother after moving in with Ryland.

Charlie sadly passed away in December 2020 aged 11.