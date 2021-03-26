Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health"

26 March 2021, 15:44

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Sorry I haven’t been online in a while. Just been taking time for my mental health."

Shane Dawson might be returning to YouTube despite saying his career was "over" following a number of controversies.

In 2020, Shane went from being one of the platform's biggest creators with multiple endorsement deals to losing subscribers and monetisation on his channel. The YouTuber was finally held accountable for his problematic past and he was forced to apologise for his old and offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia.

Shane now rarely posts on social media or YouTube following the backlash towards to his behaviour, only last popping up briefly in fiancé Ryland Adams' vlog in February.

READ MORE: Shane Dawson admits his career is "over"

Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health".
Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health". Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube, @shanedawson via Instagram

Despite being away from the spotlight, Shane hasn't completely stayed away from the drama. In January, Shane was involved in an argument between Jeffree Star and Trisha Paytas. And, although he didn't comment publicly on the drama, Trisha ended their 12-year friendship.

Shane has now hinted that he might actually return to YouTube after taking some time out for his "mental health". On Wednesday (Mar 24), Shane posted on the Community tab (his first post in nine months) of his second YouTube channel Shane Glossin', which he made in 2019 to practice his makeup skills.

He wrote: "Sorry I haven’t been online in a while. Just been taking time for my mental health. But I’ve been getting creative and editing again! It’s been really fun. Check out Ryland's new video that I edited. I'm really proud of it." Could this mean Shane is making his dramatic return to the platform?!

Shane Glossin' Community Comment
Shane Glossin' Community Comment. Picture: ShaneGlossin' via YouTube

This wouldn't be the first time Shane has hinted at a possible he would return. In October 2020, Shane said he had "so much he wanted to say" and promised he would be back on social media to spill the tea very soon...

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the memes are out of control

Viral

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

The mystery behind the único sobreviviente account explained

The Last Survivor TikTok account is claiming to be a man stuck in 2027

Viral

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 24 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Will there be an Irregulars season 2?

The Irregulars season 2: Everything we know so far

News

YouTube drop James Charles as host Instant Influencer season 2

James Charles will no longer host Instant Influencer season 2
Lil Nas X Montero Call Me By Your Name lyrics: The meaning explained

Lil Nas X fans are living for his Montero lyrics and the memes are hilarious

Lil Nas X

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

News

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

Niall Horan

Chyler Leigh set to return to Grey's Anatomy as Lexie Grey

Grey's Anatomy confirm Lexie Grey to return in next episode

Grey's Anatomy