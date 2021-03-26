Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health"

By Jazmin Duribe

"Sorry I haven’t been online in a while. Just been taking time for my mental health."

Shane Dawson might be returning to YouTube despite saying his career was "over" following a number of controversies.

In 2020, Shane went from being one of the platform's biggest creators with multiple endorsement deals to losing subscribers and monetisation on his channel. The YouTuber was finally held accountable for his problematic past and he was forced to apologise for his old and offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia.

Shane now rarely posts on social media or YouTube following the backlash towards to his behaviour, only last popping up briefly in fiancé Ryland Adams' vlog in February.

Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health". Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube, @shanedawson via Instagram

Despite being away from the spotlight, Shane hasn't completely stayed away from the drama. In January, Shane was involved in an argument between Jeffree Star and Trisha Paytas. And, although he didn't comment publicly on the drama, Trisha ended their 12-year friendship.

Shane has now hinted that he might actually return to YouTube after taking some time out for his "mental health". On Wednesday (Mar 24), Shane posted on the Community tab (his first post in nine months) of his second YouTube channel Shane Glossin', which he made in 2019 to practice his makeup skills.

He wrote: "Sorry I haven’t been online in a while. Just been taking time for my mental health. But I’ve been getting creative and editing again! It’s been really fun. Check out Ryland's new video that I edited. I'm really proud of it." Could this mean Shane is making his dramatic return to the platform?!

Shane Glossin' Community Comment. Picture: ShaneGlossin' via YouTube

This wouldn't be the first time Shane has hinted at a possible he would return. In October 2020, Shane said he had "so much he wanted to say" and promised he would be back on social media to spill the tea very soon...