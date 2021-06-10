Shane Dawson says he won't "abandon" his YouTube channel after 15 years

By Jazmin Duribe

Shane's last YouTube video was posted in June 2020.

Shane Dawson has confirmed he will be returning to YouTube after a year-long hiatus.

On Wednesday (June 9), the YouTuber shared his first Instagram post since December 2020 – a photo with his fiancé Ryland Adams having a romantic dinner overlooking the sea.

He captioned the image: "Dads left the house. Ps. I know I haven’t posted a video in a long time and I promise it’s not because I don’t want to. I’m just trying to stay in a good mindset and be happy. I promise I’m not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating. Just been re-evaluating my life the last year and figuring out what I want to do with it. Life is short and I’m grateful for every second of it. Hope you guys are doing well! I miss you!"

Shane Dawson has confirmed he will be returning to YouTube. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

It was initially thought that Shane might quit YouTube for good following a string of controversies. In July 2020, Shane finally apologised for his old and offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia. Shane's association with problematic YouTubers like Jeffree Star, and his involvement in YouTube dramas with James Charles and Trisha Paytas, also saw the once much-loved YouTuber's public persona crumble.

Shane – whose last YouTube post was in June 2020 – has remained virtually silent on social media following the backlash towards his problematic behaviour, admitting that his career was "over". However, in March Shane teased his possible return, telling fans that he had been taking time away from YouTube to focus on his mental health, but he had been getting "creative and editing again".

Further speculation about his comeback was ignited again in June, when Shane quietly released his second mystery box filled with merch for his fans. (There's also been rumours that he's reportedly working on a documentary about the Free Britney movement…)

There's no word on when Shane plans to drop his next YouTube video but considering he previously said he had "so much he wanted to say" we have no doubt he'll be ready to spill some tea real soon.

