Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are working on having a baby

Shane and Ryland have already taken their "first step" to become parents.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are working on having a baby together. The YouTubers have been in a relationship since 2016 and Shane proposed to Ryland in 2019.

On Tuesday (June 22), Ryland shared a YouTube video titled 'Cooking My Boyfriends Favorite Meal! 2021', which starred his sister Morgan Adams and Shane. In the video, Ryland attempted to recreate Taco Bell's discontinued Grilled Stuft Burrito.

Ryland revealed that he had tried to film the video while on holiday in Cabo, Mexico, but he had got too drunk to make the meal. But before he began cooking, Ryland pulled out some presents from Mexico that he had bought for Morgan and himself, including a children's t-shirt.

"A baby shirt because we because we, like, want to have a kid so if we start putting it out into the world with our purchases it will come true," Ryland said, showing off a colourful tie-dye t-shirt. Morgan then asked who would be carrying his and Shane's child, and Ryland responded: "That's what we don't know yet. We're thinking about it but this is our first step into putting energy into the world about wanting to have a kid so we got a little baby Cabo shirt."

Shane didn't comment on the baby news himself but he appeared to be present while Ryland was revealing their desire to have children. Neither revealed if they would be considering surrogacy, adoption or another method to start their family.

Shane's appearance in Ryland's vlog is his first in months, but he has been teasing returning to YouTube recently. Earlier this month, Shane promised not to "abandon his channel after 15 years of creating" after he took a hiatus following backlash for his old and offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia.

Shane apologised for his offensive content and has been virtually silent on YouTube and social media ever since.

