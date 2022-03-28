Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor for their baby

By Jazmin Duribe

Shane and Ryland already have baby names picked out too.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have officially started the process of having a baby together and they've even selected an egg donor.

Last year, the YouTubers shared that they had taken their "first step" to become parents which involved buying their future child a little tie-dye t-shirt. Then in January, Ryland revealed that they had started the process of trying to figure out how they would be having the baby logistically, but at the time the surrogacy agency waitlist was up to three years long.

Well on Sunday (Mar 27), Shane and Ryland gave an exciting update about where they were in their baby journey in a YouTube video titled 'Having a Baby *The First Step*' and it looks like baby Dawson-Adams could be here very soon.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor to for their baby. Picture: @rylandadams via Instagram, Ryland Vlogs via YouTube

In the 35 minute video, Shane suggested that they adopt a baby. However, Ryland appeared to be on track for surrogacy. Ryland explained that they would be having two children a few years apart. The same egg donor would use both of their sperm which means one would be biologically his child, while the other would be biologically Shane's child.

Shane then revealed that they had already purchased their donated egg. He said: "We chose an egg donor. It was very strange to click on our child's mother. We filmed the process, not for YouTube, but just for our kid when they're 18 if they have a sense of humour they can laugh at it. Just us pressing purchase, 'We bought your mummy!'"

Shane has already compiled a list of baby names too, he added: "We have a list of a bunch of baby names but I don't remember any of them and I remember being like, 'This is the one,' and now I don't remember. The only one I kind of remember is Chandler because I think that would be a fun name. Wait, is Chandler a girl or a boy? I think it's a girl.

"I want something interesting. I want something that isn't always a name like it is now… like milk, or like peanut butter."

Shane and Ryland also discussed the privacy of their unborn child. Shane was worried about showing the baby's face on social media, but Ryland said they would be sharing vlogs on parenting. "I don't want my baby on the internet," Shane explained.

"The thought of us having a baby and then posting a picture with the baby in it and comments being mean, I don't want my baby to grow up and see that. So are we going to put emojis over the baby's face, or are we going to pretend the baby doesn't exist? Are you going to blur the baby out?"

Shane continued: "No judgement to anyone that has their babies in their videos, I just feel like people hate me too much to risk people starting to hate my baby. Like, cancel me but don't cancel my baby. Come for me but don't come for my womb!"