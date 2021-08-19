Shane Dawson says Ryland Adams threatened his life while possessed by a "demon"

Shane and Ryland have recently moved from California to Colorado.

Shane Dawson has claimed his fiancé Ryland Adams threatened him in his sleep while possibly possessed by an evil spirit.

On Tuesday (Aug 17), Shane shared details of the creepy experience on Instagram Stories. "Last night I came to bed and Ryland rose up and looked at me and said: 'You're going to die tonight," and then he started laughing," he wrote. "Then after I yelled at him for a few minutes he woke up and said he had no ida what I was talking about."

The YouTuber called the experience "horrifying" and he later explained that he believed Ryland may have a "demon in his body" after he bought a possibly haunted antique for their new home in Colorado. "The reason I didn't wake up last night is because I started thinking, 'Oh my god, I can't face the realities of moving to Colorado and then a demon entering my body and changing the course of my life forever. Facing that is a nightmare," Ryland said.

Shane then revealed how he was getting into the bed when Ryland had his horrifying turn. "He goes: 'Watch out for the balloons, you're going to die tonight.' And he started laughing. And then I go, 'What?' and he says: 'Don't fall off the bed, you're going to die tonight. Watch out for the balloons, you're going to die.' Shane added that Ryland began hysterically laughing and then got under the covers still repeating that Shane would die.

Luckily, Shane survived the night. And when he asked Ryland what was wrong with him, Ryland had no recollection of the incident. In fact, he was angry at Shane for waking him up.

Shane has always shared a keen interest in the paranormal world. In YouTube video titled, "The Demon In My House", he revealed a number of paranormal events had been happening at his home, and it had inspired him to write a horror movie script.

"So a few months ago I started noticing some things in the house," he said. "Things were really going crazy in the other room. It's like a weird closet by my office that we literally hear noises coming out of. That was really scary. One night, it was about midnight, I see this dark figure walk up the staircase to my office and I turn my head and there's nothing there."