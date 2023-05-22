Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they are expecting two boys via surrogacy

22 May 2023, 17:27

In a new video, Shane and Ryland announce that they are having two children and they reveal their names.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have announced they are expecting two boys via a surrogate, and they've also revealed their names.

Last year, the YouTuber couple announced their intention to begin the process of having children via surrogacy. The couple have been dating since 2016 and earlier this year they got married in Colorado.

Yesterday (May 21), in a new video on Ryland's YouTube channel, the pair excitedly revealed to viewers that they had decided to proceed with two male embryos and that they have already decided on their names: Jetson and Max.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams
Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams. Picture: YouTube: @Rylandvlogs

Surrogacy is when a woman carries a baby for a couple who are unable to conceive or carry a baby themselves. The baby's biological mother can be inseminated with the father's sperm or an embryo can be created using a donor egg and implanted in the uterus.

In the new video, Ryland and Shane explained that on the advice of their fertility doctor, out of 12, they choose the two most "optimal" embryos (one with Shane's sperm and the other with Ryland's) and they both happened to be male. Previously, they thought they'd like to have a boy and a girl, but the couple appeared thrilled to be expecting two boys.

Later in the video, Shane and Ryland revealed that they had already decided on one boy name, Jetson (Jet for short), and that Shane had come up with the second name, Max.

The Best Day Of Our Lives.

Later in the video, Shane and Ryland meet their surrogate (off-camera) for the first time and head to the hospital with her where doctors implanted the two embryos. According to Shane and Ryland, the procedure was a success and they felt a strong connection with the surrogate of their future children.

Watch Ryland's video above to learn more about their journey to becoming parents.

