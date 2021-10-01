Shane Dawson's Spotify got hacked and a song called 'I F---ed My Cat' was released on his account

1 October 2021, 14:46

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

In 2015, Shane said he had sex with his cat on a podcast.

Shane Dawson's Spotify account has been hacked and a song titled 'I Fucked My Cat' was uploaded on there.

ICYMI – and if so, lucky you – there has been big controversy surrounding the YouTuber and his cat for years. In 2019, a snippet from an old Shane and Friends podcast from 2015 went viral. In the clip, Shane claims to have sexually abused his cat. "One time I laid my cat down on her back and I moved her little chicken legs spread open... and I was like if I just hump on her tummy that's not weird," Shane said.

"And then I humped and I humped and I humped and I kept going and I kept going and I came all over the cat. I was like my first sexual experience and I was 19." Shane later denied that he'd had any sexual activity with his cat and said it was a bad joke.

Shane Dawson's Spotify got hacked and a song called 'I Fucked My Cat' was released on his account. Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube, Spotify

Well, the cat drama has now come back to haunt Shane. On Spotify, the song 'I Fucked My Cat' suddenly appeared under Shane's 2021 releases. The song describes feeling like Shane as the singer wants to have sex with their cat too because "her ass is so fat". You can listen to it here.

The track artists are listed as Shane Dawson, Lil Radio, Chase 1738, GodlyPTG and Diprose. One lyric goes: "I'm gonna fuck on my cat like Shane Dawson did it / Imma beat this pussy up, yeah, put it in her butt, yeah / Imma put my whole dick in this cat." Er… JAIL.

Lil Radio confirmed that they had hacked Shane's Spotify account on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram post about the song with the caption: "We did that," and tagging the other artists featured on the track. Lil Radio also shared a video of drama YouTuber Keemstar discussing the song and being hacked himself. Lil Radio then claimed he was the one who had hacked Keemstar.

Shane Dawson and his cat Cheeto
Shane Dawson and his cat Cheeto. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

The song is still up on Spotify but Shane appears to have removed it from his Spotify releases. He is yet to comment on the hacking but we will update you if he does.

