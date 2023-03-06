Sophia Grace gives birth to first child

6 March 2023, 17:21

By Sam Prance

Sophia Grace is officially a mother!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Viral superstar Sophia Grace Brownlee has just announced that she has given birth to her first child with an adorable photo.

In case you've forgotten, Sophia Grace first rose to fame back in 2011 after she and her cousin Rosie covered Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass'. Their rendition went viral on YouTube and, shortly afterwards, Sophia and Rosie were invited on to The Ellen Show where they sang with Nicki Minaj and viewers fell in love with them. Sophia was just eight years old at the time.

In the years since, Sophia has made a name for herself as a singer in her own right and the 19-year-old is now a mother.

READ MORE: Sophia Grace responds to people saying she's "too young" to have a baby

Sophia Grace gives birth to first child
Sophia Grace gives birth to first child. Picture: Sophia Grace via YouTube, Ellen via YouTube

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Mar 5), Sophia shared an adorable black and white photo of her holding her baby's hand with the caption: "26.02.23". Friends and family were quick to congratulate Sophia. Her cousin and fellow-viral sensation Rosie, who is now 16, commented "I love him so much already" with Ellen DeGeneres adding: "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!"

When Sophia originally announced her pregnancy last year, she faced some scrutiny from people accusing her of being too young to have a child. In response, Sophia told E! News: "I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. But obviously everyone's gonna have their different opinions."

She then added: "I just feel it's about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem."

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie congratulate Sophia Grace
Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie congratulate Sophia Grace. Picture: @therealsophiagrace via Instagram

Congratulations Sophia!

WATCH: Munroe Bergdorf denies she took part in a "demonic, full-moon blood ritual" at a Charli XCX event

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

People on TikTok are calculating their moon phases.

What is the moon phase on my birthday? The TikTok trend explained

Viral

Aubrey Plaza's SAG Award moment sparks soeculation she was mad at something

Aubrey Plaza's 'annoyed' SAG awards reaction explained by White Lotus co-star

Viral

Angela Bassett did the thing memes are going viral thanks to Ariana DeBose

Angela Bassett Did The Thing memes go viral after Ariana DeBose's BAFTA performance

Viral

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

Viral

Paul Rudd and son Jack go viral for their post- Super Bowl interview

Paul Rudd’s son Jack is going viral because he sounds exactly like Paul Rudd

Celeb

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift

Who almost played Joel in The Last of Us before Pedro Pascal?

The Last of Us actor reveals who almost played Joel instead of Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us

Selena Gomez asks her fans to be "kinder" following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez asks her fans to be "kinder" following Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Munroe Bergdorf Portrait Mode

Munroe Bergdorf denies she took part in a "demonic, full-moon blood ritual" at a Charli XCX event | PopBuzz Meets

LGBTQ

The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively"

Bella Ramsey warns The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively"

The Last of Us