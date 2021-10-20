YouTuber Tefi Pessoa goes viral after revealing hilarious dress mistake at the Dune premiere

20 October 2021

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Why can't I dress myself? I'm an adult."

Tefi Pessoa has revealed that she wore her dress incorrectly at the red carpet premiere of Dune and the internet is howling.

In case you're not familiar with Tefi, she's a YouTuber and comedian who has her own pop culture YouTube show called 'Tefi'. And on Monday (Oct 18), Tefi attended the UK premiere of Dune, which stars Hollywood icons Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa.

Tefi looked show-stopping as she strutted down the red carpet in a floor-length, crushed velvet, Silvia Astore gown, which featured a huge cut-out on her thigh. Except, it wasn't actually a cut-out…Tefi later found out that her leg was actually supposed to go through the hole to make it seem like the dress just had a long thigh-high slit. Oops.

YouTuber Tefi Pessoa goes viral after revealing hilarious dress mistake
YouTuber Tefi Pessoa goes viral after revealing hilarious dress mistake. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Tefi later shared a hilarious TikTok on the whole dress viral that went viral. "Guys I’m freaking out. Thank you so much for your support but I'm freaking out because I learned that my leg was supposed to go through that stupid freaking hole," she said, while a professional photo of her dress was in the background.

"I was on the carpet! I didn't know my leg was supposed to go the freaking hole. Why can't I dress myself? I'm an adult. I'm gonna order pizza. I just wanna apologise, I know that I can dress myself if you just give me one more chance."

To add insult to injury, Tefi managed to dig out a video of the dress being worn *correctly* by a model and, yes, the hole was definitely not supposed to be there.

Welp, we've all been there. Well not quite there but close.

