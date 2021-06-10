Trisha Paytas apologises for making an offensive comment about Jewish people to Ethan Klein

10 June 2021, 17:08

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It was my sense of humor at the time. And it was a repeated joke I made at the time – it wasn’t malicious but it’s still gross."

Trisha Paytas has apologised for making an offensive comment about Jewish people in text messages to Ethan Klein.

The YouTuber shared screenshots of their text messages to defend themselves after becoming embroiled in an argument with their Frenemies podcast co-host Ethan.

Trisha has been hosting the successful Frenemies podcast alongside Ethan for almost one year, however, that abruptly came to an end after Trisha walked off the set during Tuesday's (June 8) episode following a heated conversation over pay, creative contribution and production on the Frenemies brand.

Trisha Paytas apologises for making an offensive comment about Jewish people to Ethan Klein
Trisha Paytas apologises for making an offensive comment about Jewish people to Ethan Klein. Picture: blndsundoll4mj via YouTube, H3 Podcast via YouTube

In a YouTube video posted the following day, Trisha revealed they were unhappy they weren't included in decision making behind the scenes, like hiring new crew members, so they'd be stepping down from the podcast. Trisha also shared several tweets, some of which have been deleted, about their decision and more videos.

One tweet, which has been deleted, showed text messages between Trisha and Ethan discussing how they would split their Frenemies earnings. In the screenshots, which are thought to be from 2020 when the podcast launched, Ethan asked if Trisha would accept a "55/45" deal. He then jokingly suggested a 60/40 split.

"Sorry I know it's lame I was just thinking about it a little more," Ethan said. In response, Trisha replied: "Omg I was like so Jewy," in reference to the harmful stereotype that Jewish people are greedy and frugal. Ethan is Jewish and so is Trisha's fiancé Moses Hacmon (who is also the brother of Ethan's wife Hila).

Trisha received backlash for the comment and apologised on Twitter. They tweeted: "It was my sense of humor at the time. And it was a repeated joke I made at the time – it wasn’t malicious but it’s still gross. It was only this year on an episode did Ethan explain to me why it’s offensive to stereotype jewish people as cheap. Like it never really registered."

A few hours later, Trisha followed up with: "I'm so sorry for using that term. I am. But to write an article about me being an anti-Semite while I’m currently converting for the sake of my marriage and children. Like re-evaluate. Insider also has my direct contact and asked for no comment. Really sad."

"Like I am a lot of things, I have a lot of issues but I am not racist or anti - Semitic. As soon as he told me there was an issue with what I was saying I stopped. To say we didn’t have an offensive banter is ridiculous. He called me crazy and fat all the time. The only person I would allow that with. Because that was the banter. But damn to really take that and paint me as anti Semitic like is extreme. It was gross and wrong but not hostile."

They continued: "Antisemitism is hostility or discrimination against Jewish people. That was obviously a joke in the text, a poor one at that, it wasn’t malicious. If I discriminated against Jewish people that would mean I don’t work with them and I sure as hell wouldn’t be marrying into it."

"I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry. People don’t want to hear this from me right now. But I am. I’m acknowledging everything that’s being thrown my way - I’m not hiding from things or running away - im trying to address things head on to de-escalate. Being silent means being guilty in my book. And I will clarify if I need, apologize til I’m blue in the face , I’ve always done that and I will continue to."

Trisha has been criticised for their comments about Jewish people in the past, particularly their fetishisation of Jewish men (Trisha has said they prefer to date Jewish men). In 2020, Ethan confronted Trisha on Frenemies over their problematic video titled "rating my Jew lunch". Ethan told Trisha he was offended by the video, but they insisted that their fiancé Moses said the term was okay to use.

"Jew is a derogative, my 'Jew' lunch. I can tell you with 100 percent certainty that you cannot say that, it's offensive," Ethan explained. Trisha didn't appear to be taking it on board, though. They went on to say that American Jews aren't "real Jews" because their ancestors had not been slaves in Egypt.

Trisha hit back: "People can say they're a Jew and I can't say Jew lunch? Hey, I'm like promoting this culture."

