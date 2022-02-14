Trisha Paytas announces pregnancy in new YouTube video

14 February 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 17:01

By Katie Louise Smith

"I am pregnant. Oh my gosh, I never thought I would be making this video for so long."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trisha Paytas has shared the news that they are pregnant with their first baby in a new YouTube video.

Trisha shared the happy news with their fans, followers and subscribers on Valentine's Day (Feb 14), in a 14-minute video where they explain their pregnancy journey so far.

This will be Trisha and their husband Moses Hacmon's first child together. The couple got married in 2021.

"I am pregnant. Oh my gosh, I never thought I would be making this video for so long," Trisha says at the start of the video. "I am pregnant, and I have been told in more ways than one."

Trisha says they found out they were pregnant a few weeks ago just before their honeymoon with Moses, and later confirms that they are now around 9 weeks pregnant.

"If you've followed me for a while, you'll know that I for the past 8 years, I have been infertile and I've been told that multiple times," Trisha says in the video. "The first time I ever went to a doctor for this at 25 told me I was never gonna have kids, another doctor was like, 'IVF is gonna be your best route because your tubes are just too scarred up.'"

Later in the video, Trisha goes on to add: "This is like all I've ever wanted in life, like all I've ever wanted. I've always said I would trade everything I've ever gotten in life just to have a baby. And I'm having a baby. We're having a baby. Me and my husband. And it just feels so perfect and I'm so happy and I want to share this journey along the way because I'm really excited."

As well as the YouTube video, Trisha also shared a video of their sonogram on social media, alongside the caption: "love at first ❤️ beat 🥲 #happyvalentinesday"

Congrats to Trisha and Moses!

