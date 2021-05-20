Trisha Paytas says they "crossed paths" with late actor Robin Williams

20 May 2021, 12:27

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Trisha Paytas? Robin Williams? WHAT!?

Trisha Paytas claims they knew late actor Robin Williams and honestly our minds are all blown.

In case you don't know, Robin was an incredibly successful actor and comedian known for his roles in classic movies like Aladdin, Mrs Doubtfire and Jumanji. Sadly, Robin passed away aged 63 in 2014.

On Tuesday's episode (May 18) of the Frenemies podcast, Trisha explained how they "crossed paths" with the actor while discussing Good Will Hunting, which Robin famously starred in, with their co-host Ethan Klein.

"I knew Robin Williams," Trisha said. Ethan then hit back: "Let me guess, you fucked him."

READ MORE: Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau accuse David Dobrik of "pushing" them to have a threesome

Trisha Paytas says they "crossed paths" with late actor Robin Williams
Trisha Paytas says they "crossed paths" with late actor Robin Williams. Picture: @trishapaytasbackup via Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trisha added: "I don't want to talk about it now that he is deceased. He was really, really nice. But I don’t want to go into detail on how I know him but he was really nice."

Ethan pressed Trisha for more details on how they met Robin and if it was an "escort thing" (Trisha was an escort for seven years )but they remained tight-lipped about their alleged meeting. Ethan then Googled to see if there was any information about it online, and asked: "So, you were a prostitute and you hooked up with Robin?"

"Erm…it was like along those lines. I don't want to talk about it. It just feels so disrespectful," Trisha replied.

Ethan continued to crack jokes about Trisha and Robin's alleged meeting. He added: "That's amazing that you crossed paths with this incredible person." Trisha replied: "Yeah, I did cross paths with him but it's not a cool flex. People nowadays can say they slept with Tekashi 69 or Lil Xan. I feel like rappers are the flex."

People were confused about how Trisha could have possibly crossed paths with the actor. Like, how!?

This wouldn't be the first time Trisha has spoken about their relationship with Robin, though. In a 2017 interview with Daily Star, Trisha spoke about meeting Robin but again they refused to reveal the exact details of what happened.

They said: "I don’t want to say how we knew each other or our relationship out of respect for his family. I don’t want to air dirty laundry but he was one of the nicest guys I met."

