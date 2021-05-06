Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau accuse David Dobrik of "pushing" them to have a threesome

By Sam Prance

Tana Mongeau has backed up Trisha's claims and confirmed that she was just 19 at the time.

Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau have slated David Dobrik for allegedly pushing them to have a threesome with Trisha's ex.

Today (May 6), Trisha Paytas took to TikTok to tell their followers that David Dobrik allegedly once encouraged them to have a threesome with Tana Mongeau, who was 19 at the time, and their 44-year-old ex-boyfriend Jason Nash. Trisha overlayed the video with a TikTok sound from their Frenemies podcast in which they say: "I think I'm uncomfortable. I think I might actually try to unalive myself if we do this".

Trisha doesn't mention Tana by name but Tana has since commented on the post and stated that she was the 19-year-old.

READ MORE: Trisha Paytas now uses they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary

Trisha Paytas accuses David Dobrik of "pushing" them to have a threesome with Tana Mongeau. Picture: @trishapaytasbackup via Instagram, David Dobrik via YouTube, @tanamongeau via Instagram

Trisha accompanied their new TikTok video with the caption: "David Dobrik pushing me to have a thr33some with my 44yo bf (at the time) and an actual 19-year-old." They also called out David even further by explaining: "then I got dumped. I tried to unalive myself. David Dobrik blocked me after 1 1/2. I went to a mental hospital and not even a text if I was ok".

Noticing the post going viral on TikTok, Tana commented: "tag yourself i'm the 19 year old who's now in therapy and tryna stay out of drama".

Tana Mongeau commented saying “tag yourself i’m the 19 year old who is now in therapy and tryna stay out of drama.” pic.twitter.com/snhaaNzp2L — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 6, 2021

This is the latest in a string of accusations against David Dobrik. The YouTuber is currently coming under fire for his role in the Dom Durte rape allegations and his responsibility in Jeff Wittek's near-fatal accident among other things.

As it stands, David hasn't responded to either Trisha or Tana's comments. We shall update you if he does.